Korean and local partners to promote investment in industrial parks

ĐÀ NẴNG — A business agreement on the development of industrial parks and urban zones has been inked by local industrial property developer, the Sài Gòn Đà Nẵng joint-stock company and the Korea CEO Summit organisation, aiming at attracting yet more foreign direct investment projects to the central city.

General director of Sài Gòn Đà Nẵng (SGD) company, Mai Công Hồ said the business deal will focus on funding for SGD’s projects and restructuring and designing of urban and industrial park real estate projects in Đà Nẵng City.

He said the two partners also agreed to draw more FDI flow to industrial parks and business promotions in the city.

Hồ said SGD has been developing four residential urban and two industrial park projects, of which Liên Chiểu and the expanded Hòa Khánh amount to 67 projects worth US$850 million in FDI and VNĐ20 trillion in domestic investment, creating 9,000 jobs.

SGD, a member of Sài Gòn Investment Group, also plans to join investment in new parks in Hòa Ninh and Hòa Nhơn in Hòa Vang district, as well as mega projects of the Free Trade Zone, Liên Chiểu deep-sea port and international logistics centre in Đà Nẵng.

According to the city’s Hi-Tech park and the Industrial Zones Authority (DHPIZA), a supportive industries park across a 58.5ha site is looking for investment from domestic and foreign businesses

Korean giant investor Samsung debuted the Samsung Innovation Campus (SIC) at the city’s Duy Tân Private University and is supporting two businesses – Trung Nam Group and Tân Long Paper and Package Company – in building the first smart factories in the city.

South Korea’s LG Electronics also introduced its R&D centre – the second in Việt Nam – in Đà Nẵng.

Korean investors have poured $371 million across a total of 378 projects, in IT and communications, hi-tech industries, automation, workforce training in the semiconductor sector and AI, in the city. — VNS