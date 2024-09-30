South Korean port facilitates high-end furniture exports to Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — The Incheon Port Authority (IPA) announced on Sunday that exports of high-end South Korean furniture to Việt Nam have gained positive achievements.

To date, eight TEUs (one TEU is equivalent to a 20-foot container) have been shipped to Việt Nam from South Korea. IPA started exporting furniture to HCM City from April 2024.

The export volume is expected to continue to increase as the high-end office furniture market in Việt Nam expands, according to IPA.

Statista, a global market research company, predicts that the furniture market in Việt Nam will grow at a high average annual rate of 8.7 per cent until 2027.

In particular, as the economy has improved, interest in the quality and design of Korean furniture in the Vietnamese market is increasing. As banks, law firms, and many Korean companies are expanding their penetration into the Vietnamese market, the demand for high-end Korean office furniture is also rising.

To keep up with this trend, IPA plans to prepare support measures to reduce logistics costs, such as offering incentives on cargo volume.

In addition to increasing exports, IPA is also seeking cooperation with Vietnamese companies such as shipping, logistics, and import-export companies.

Previously, the IPA office in HCM City had supported 15 Korean small and medium-sized enterprises to export products through Incheon Port and distribute them on Vietnamese e-commerce platforms such as Shopee and Lazada, creating an export volume of up to 30 TEU. — VNS