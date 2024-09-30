Incheon int'l port creates export channel for South Korean office furniture to Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — The export of South Korean office furniture to Việt Nam via the Incheon internation port since April this year has witnessed initial results, according to the port authority.

The Incheon International Port Authority (IPA) has reported that eight TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) have been exported from the Republic of Korea (RoK) to HCM City.

The export volume is expected to continue to increase as the high-end office furniture market in Việt Nam expands, it said.

Statista, a global market research company, predicts that the size of the furniture market in Việt Nam will grow at an average annual rate of 8.7 per cent until 2027.

In particular, as the economic level improves, interest in the quality and design of South Korean furniture in the Vietnamese market is increasing. As South Korean banks, law firms and companies are increasingly entering into the Vietnamese market, demand for high-end South Korean office furniture is also higher.

To catch up with this trend, IPA plans to prepare support measures to reduce logistics costs, such as offering incentives on cargo volume.

To increase exports, IPA is also seeking cooperation with Vietnamese companies in the fields of shipping, logistics and import-export. Previously, the IPA office in HCM City supported 15 South Korean small- and medium-sized enterprises to export products through Incheon port and distribute them on Vietnamese e-commerce platforms such as Shopee and Lazada, resulting in an export volume of up to 30 TEUs.

IPA Vice President of Port Operations Kim Sang-ki said the port strives to become a major export channel for office furniture. It pledged to support import-export companies by reducing logistics costs and resolving their difficulties. — VNS