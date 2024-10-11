VN- S Korea business forum seeks to strengthen bilateral economic ties

HCM CITY — The Việt Nam-Republic of Korea Business Forum held on Wednesday in HCM City saw nearly 200 businesses from the two countries discuss cooperation opportunities.

They discussed new opportunities for partnership in tourism, services, digital transformation, renewable energy, supply chain and some other areas in which they perceived potential for investments.

The event also showcased products and featured B2B activities, bringing together firms with interests in construction materials, water filtration equipment, high-end packaging, 3D technology solutions, security services, food and beverages, and Korean street food franchising.

Trần Phú Lữ, director of the HCM City Investment and Trade Promotion Centre, said the city warmly welcomes foreign investors, specifically Koreans, to learn about its investment opportunities.

He hoped more Korean firms would invest in areas such as high technology and innovation, transport infrastructure, real estate, smart cities, renewable energy, digital transformation, e-commerce, tourism, and logistics.

Kim Nyoun Ho, senior vice chairman of the Korean Chamber of Commerce in Việt Nam (KOCHAM), said the event is a valuable opportunity for businesses from the two countries to promote bilateral economic ties.

As of August RoK businesses had invested US$87.7 billion in Việt Nam, the highest by any country, he said.

It is a testament to the deep economic collaboration between the two nations, he said.

The scope of investment has expanded from heavy industries such as steel and automobiles to advanced industries such as electronics, pharmaceuticals and information technology, which is helping make a large contribution to Việt Nam’s industrial development and technological progress, he added.

More than 9,000 Korean companies are operating in Việt Nam.

The major industries that Korean firms invest in HCM City are manufacturing (27 per cent), construction (17.2 per cent), transportation (9 per cent), and science and technology (7.5 per cent), according to a survey conducted by KOCHAM.

Along with the real estate, manufacturing and construction industries, the retail distribution sector has increasingly attracted interest among Korean investors, the survey showed. —VNS