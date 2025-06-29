Viettel leads prestigious global technology awards

HÀ NỘI — Viettel Group has reaffirmed its position as a global technology leader by securing 19 accolades at the 2025 Globee Awards for Technology, surpassing global giants such as Amazon, IBM, Meta, and Cisco in both scale and impact.

Formerly known as the IT World Awards, the Globee Awards for Technology is an annual event founded in 2006 by US-based Network Product Guide, honouring excellence in information technology and innovation across the globe. This year, Viettel emerged as the top awardee, claiming five gold, seven silver, and seven bronze prizes. This marks the second consecutive year Viettel has topped the global rankings at the prestigious competition.

By comparison, Amazon and IBM tied for second place with 11 awards each. Notably, five Vietnamese enterprises made the winners list this year — further reinforcing Việt Nam’s rising stature on the global tech map.

The awarded solutions by Viettel reflect cutting-edge advancements across key sectors such as artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, telecommunications infrastructure, and sustainable development. Among the standout gold-winning entries were the Reputa data analytics platform, the BTS Digital Twin telecom infrastructure solution, an autonomous sorting robot, a smart logistics complex, and a telecom network infrastructure system deployed in Burundi.

Impressively, 17 out of 19 winning solutions from Viettel were ranked first in their respective categories, underscoring the company’s technological strength and global competitiveness in IT and digital innovation.

The Globee Awards employ a rigorous evaluation process involving more than 3,500 global technology experts. Entries are assessed and ranked across gold, silver and bronze tiers based on their innovation, impact and industry relevance. — VNS