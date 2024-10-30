Politics & Law
Home Economy

LG Electronics expands its R&D in Việt Nam

October 30, 2024 - 11:57
LG Electronics expands its R&D in Việt Nam. — VNA/VNS Photo

SEOUL — LG Electronics is expanding its research and development (R&D) capabilities in Việt Nam, now extending from software development to include home appliance solutions, covering lifestyle, kitchen, and air solutions, reported the Seoul Shinmun daily.

LG Electronics established the Hà Nội R&D Centre under its Việt Nam Production Corporation in 2016, and then R&D subsidiaries in Hải Phòng and Đà Nẵng cities in 2023.

The Hà Nội R&D Centre, officially incorporated in 2023, broadened its research in 2022 to include the webOS smart platform, and now the scope is expanded even further.

This year, LG also plans to increase its R&D team from 1,100 to over 1,200 employees, raising the centre's personnel by six-fold since 2019.

Within eight years since its inception, the Hanoi centre has become a key R&D hub for Southeast Asia.

LG Electronics has also implemented many talent development programmes, including a partnership with the Hanoi University of Industry, to improve local R&D capabilities. — VNS

