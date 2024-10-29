Sóc Trăng's 10 month export surpasses yearly target

HÀ NỘI — The Mekong Delta province of Sóc Trăng recorded US$1.59 billion worth of exports in the first 10 months of this year, up 27 per cent year-on-year or 6 per cent higher than the yearly target, according to the provincial Department of Industry and Trade.

Among the provincial export items, rice posted the highest turnover with $627 million, surging 68 per cent over the same period last year. Rice is now the province's strong product that is also popular in foreign markets.

According to rice exporters, the province's rice exports will continue to thrive by the year-end thanks to rice quality, export price hikes and increasing interest from foreign markets.

Besides, the province's seafood exports also saw a yearly rise of 14 per cent to $870 million.

In the last two months, Sóc Trăng will facilitate the production and exports of key products such as seafood, high-quality rice, fruits, garments and textiles, local authorities said.

They said that the locality will also concentrate on improving the quality of these above-mentioned products and expanding their export markets. — VNS