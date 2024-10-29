Việt Nam's national brands to be honoured in early November

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's national brands in 2024 will be honoured at a ceremony slated for November 4 in Hà Nội, which will be broadcast live by Việt Nam Television, the Trade Promotion Agency (VIETRADE) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade announced at a press conference on October 28.

VIETRADE Deputy Director Hoàng Minh Chiến said the Việt Nam National Brand Programme is a distinctive and long-term trade promotion initiative by the Government, aimed at building and developing national brands through product branding.

The programme offers a chance for enterprises to evaluate their operations and zoom in on brand-building strategies based on the programme’s criteria, which is expected to encourage them to share and pursue the programme's core values of quality - innovation - pioneering capability.

The programme has achieved significant accomplishments, drawing strong attention and establishing solid credibility among businesses, management agencies, and consumers at home and abroad.

It not only honours exemplary products and businesses that represent Việt Nam’s national brands but also contributes to affirming Việt Nam as a country offering high-quality goods and services with strong competitive capacity in the international market.

According to Chiến, the programme, in its ninth edition, has attracted over 1,000 businesses across various industries and sectors nationwide.

The Minister of Industry and Trade, who is also Chairman of the Việt Nam National Brand Council, on October 21 issued a decision, granting the 2024 Việt Nam National Brand status to 190 enterprises with a total of 359 products, up 18 businesses compared to the previous edition.

This shows the programme's appeal and influence on businesses in promoting the import and export of goods and services as well as in developing the domestic market, Chiến said.

Addressing the press conference, VIETRADE Director Vũ Bá Phú said this year's event aims to spread the message of integrating economic development with sustainable development.

Launched in 2008, the biennial programme has become a launchpad for Vietnamese enterprises to reach out to the world with a spirit of innovation, creativity, and environmental friendliness, he added. — VNS