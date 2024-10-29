PM urges Dubai Int’l Financial Centre to help Việt Nam develop financial services

DUBAI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has suggested the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) cooperate with Việt Nam in developing financial services and supporting the development of the HCM City Financial Centre.

Receiving Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Authority, in Dubai on October 28 afternoon (local time) as part of his official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Chính spoke highly of the DIFC – one of the world’s leading financial centres.

He also expressed his impression at the strong development of the UAE, including Dubai.

For his part, Arif Amiri said he is impressed by Việt Nam's socio-economic development achievements in recent times. He suggested the Southeast Asian nation promote the development of financial services to create a foundation for trade development and investment attraction.

He also showed his willingness to share experience in building a financial centre and collaborate with Việt Nam in the field of financial services. He said he wishes to soon visit Việt Nam, especially HCM City, to concretise the cooperation contents proposed by the Vietnamese Government leader.

On the same day, PM Chính visited the Museum of the Future - a new symbol of Dubai city, with many spaces to help visitors imagine the world in the next 50 years. — VNS