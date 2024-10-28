Việt Nam, UAE issue Joint Statement on upgrade of relations to Comprehensive Partnership

ABU DHABI Việt Nam and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on October 28 issued a Joint Statement on the upgrade of their relations to a Comprehensive Partnership on the occasion of Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính’s official visit to the Middle East country.

The following is the full text of the Joint Statement.

Joint Statement on the upgrade of relations to the Comprehensive Partnership between the Socialist Republic of Vietnam and the United Arab Emirates (UAE)

1. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1993, Vietnam and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have built a substantive relationship. These bilateral ties have been nurtured and reinforced on the basis of amity, equality, mutual respect, and mutually beneficial cooperation for the two peoples. Both sides have recorded significant achievements and tangible progress in numerous areas of cooperation, such as diplomacy, economic and trade ties. The two sides also share similar interests and demands for cooperation in new prospective areas.

2. Recognising the vast potential and strengthening ties between the two nations, Vietnam and the UAE have conducted amicable consultations to establish a Comprehensive Partnership, further deepening their collaboration across a broad spectrum of areas.

3. On the occasion of the official visit of His Excellency Mr. Pham Minh Chinh, Prime Minister of Vietnam, to the UAE, the Leaders of Vietnam and the UAE agree to upgrade bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Partnership on October 28, 2024.

4. The new framework reflects the stature of the relationship between Vietnam and the UAE in the new era, with higher political trust at all levels. It serves to expand the scale and scope of cooperation, in the direction of more comprehensive, substantial and deeper manner across the board, build and improve upon existing bilateral cooperation mechanisms, as well as continue to work on and establish new cooperation mechanisms on the basis of respect for international law, and for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

5. In order to realize the vision of this Comprehensive Partnership, the two sides agree to promote cooperation on the following key areas:

I. FOREIGN AFFAIRS, DEFENSE, SECURITY, LEGAL AND JUDICIAL COOPERATION

6. The two sides agree to increase bilateral exchanges and contacts at all levels. These include visits of high-level State and governmental leaders, and leaders of ministries, agencies, and technical working groups.

7. The two sides agree to seize on avenues of cooperation including the Vietnam - UAE Joint Committee and Deputy Ministerial-level Political Consultation, while expediting the establishment of new cooperative mechanisms, such as cooperation in specialized areas, and collaboration in regional and global initiatives.

8. The two sides agree to advance cooperation in defence, security, judicial, and legal matters in accordance with each country’s domestic laws, demands, and capability. These entail collaboration in defence industry, crime prevention and control, joint training and exercise, along with exploring other areas of cooperation.

9. Reaffirming the importance of maintaining regional and international stability, peace, and prosperity, including maritime security, security and safety of sea lanes and supply chains, and international navigation. The two sides will continue to cooperate with each other at regional and international fora, such as the Association of the Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

II. COOPERATION IN ECONOMIC, TRADE, INVESTMENT, AND AGRICULTURAL MATTERS

The two sides pledge to actively implement the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with the view to unlocking US$10 billion in bilateral trade and the resulting economic and trade benefits to the two countries.

The two sides agree to enhance trade promotion, engage in cooperation activities, including logistical cooperation, to deepen connections between each other’s business communities and to increase trade bilaterally, and between the markets of ASEAN and the GCC.

The two sides are committed to making utmost efforts to substantially expanding investments in areas of mutual interest, such as oil and gas, renewable energy, information technology, innovation, digital transformation, green transition, logistics, and agricultural production and processing. Given its expertise and experience, the UAE stands ready to share its experience with Vietnam in building the Vietnam International Financial Centre in Ho Chi Minh City, and invest in this project.

Acknowledging the potential for bilateral cooperation in the Halal industry and based on its capability and experience, the UAE stands ready to assist Vietnam via the sharing of technical and management experience, human resource development, and investment in building Halal testing, verification, and certification centres in Vietnam. Such efforts will contribute to developing the Halal ecosystem in Vietnam in service of the global supply chain, including that of the UAE.

The two sides pledge to effectively implement the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on the Establishment of a Joint Working Group for Economic and Trade Cooperation, and to look into the establishment of new mechanisms for economic cooperation, such as a UAE - Vietnam Business Council, a Joint Task Force for investment cooperation, and a UAE - Vietnam Joint Investment Fund.

III. COOPERATION IN ENERGY, SCIENCE, TECHNOLOGY AND INNOVATION

15. The two sides recognise energy and green transition as priorities in their bilateral relations, and are committed to enhancing cooperation in accordance with their respective potential and strength, on the basis of equality and mutual benefit. The leaders called on the private sector of both countries to continue promoting and expanding their trade and investment cooperation in the energy sector, including green and renewable energy, LNG, oil and gas production, refining, and petrochemicals. The UAE reaffirms that it will continue to provide access to reliable supplies of oil and gas products to Vietnam and encourage Vietnam’s provision of high-quality oil and gas services in the UAE, such as engineering, operation, and maintenance, among others.

16. The UAE thanked Vietnam for its efforts at COP28 and for supporting the success of the UAE Consensus, as well as endorsing COP28’s Food, Health, and Gender declarations, and the Global Cooling Pledge. Recognizing the global importance of climate action and sustainable development, both countries welcomed closer cooperation in developing policies, mechanisms, and technical and financial solutions for a just energy transition and greenhouse gas emissions reduction. The UAE looks forward to Vietnam’s progress in diversifying its energy sources to increase the use of renewables and reduce dependence on coal, under the “Just Energy Transition Partnership” (JET-P) program announced at COP28 in Dubai, which supports the objectives of the UAE Consensus. Both sides agreed to explore potential investment collaborations in renewable energy projects, such as wind and solar power, and to advance efforts in environmental protection, biodiversity conservation, natural resource management, climate action, and sustainable adaptive models to mitigate the effects of natural disasters.

17. The two sides agree to closely cooperate in digital transformation, innovation, science, and technology via experience sharing, modernizing and improving governmental capabilities, development of a digital government and digital economy, and connecting innovation centres of the two countries.

IV. COOPERATION IN SOCIO-CULTURAL MATTERS, LABOR, EDUCATION, AND PEOPLE-TO-PEOPLE EXCHANGE

18. Acknowledging the fundamental role of people-to-people ties in strengthening bilateral relations, the two sides agree to step up tourism promotion activities and cultural and sports exchanges. The two sides will also strive to promote intercultural initiatives, as well as in the field of sports. The UAE stands ready to assist Vietnam via investment in sports training.

19. The two sides will redouble their efforts to effectively implement the MOUs in cultural cooperation and in tourism cooperation, step up people-to-people exchanges between the two countries’ localities, as well as expand, improve, and create new mechanisms and MOUs of cooperation between the two countries’ localities. Both sides will also negotiate and sign an agreement on visa exemption for ordinary passport holders of the two countries.

20. The two sides pledge to effectively implement the MOU on human resources, and enhance efforts to recruit and provide necessary training with regard to vocational skills, language, law and culture of the UAE to Vietnamese laborers, especially skilled workers, to work in the UAE or any other country/territory wherein the UAE has investment or contracted projects.

21. The two parties will enhance cooperation in the field of education, higher education and training, and link educational and research institutions in the two countries, in addition to exchanging expertise in various educational, teaching and academic fields.

22. The two sides will explore cooperation in the field of vaccines and exchange of healthcare expertise.

This document is published on 28 October 2024 in three (03) copies in English, Arabic and Vietnamese, with all texts being equally valid./. VNA/VNS