Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

UAE Vice President hosts official welcome ceremony for Vietnamese PM

October 28, 2024 - 16:16
PM Phạm Minh Chính, his wife and a delegation from Việt Nam are paying an official visit to the UAE at the invitation of President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Vice President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomes Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính during his official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). — VNA/VNS Photo

ABU DHABI — Vice President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan hosted an official welcome ceremony with a 21-cannon salute at the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi on Monday morning (local time) for Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, his wife and a high-ranking delegation from Việt Nam.

PM Chính and the officials from Việt Nam are paying an official visit to the UAE at the invitation of President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The visit, the first of its kind by a Prime Minister of Việt Nam for over 15 years, is taking place in the context that the bilateral relations are developing well across all fields, especially politics, diplomacy, trade, investment, labour and tourism.

Political trust and mutual understanding between the two countries have been consistently consolidated, reflected through vibrant delegation exchanges at different levels.

Economic collaboration has always been an important pillar and a bright spot in the overall picture of the Việt Nam-UAE relations. The UAE is currently Việt Nam's largest export market in the Middle East and Africa, with two-way trade reaching US$4.96 billion in the first nine months of this year, higher than the $4.7 billion recorded in the whole year of 2023.

As of September 2024, the UAE had 42 projects valued at $74.09 million in Việt Nam, ranking 52nd among 148 countries and territories investing in the Southeast Asian nation.

PM Chính's official visit is expected to contribute to strengthening political trust, elevating relations and creating breakthroughs in bilateral ties in numerous fields, from economy, trade and investment, through to new areas such as innovation, science, technology, energy and the Halal industry.

In particular, during the visit, the two sides are expected to upgrade bilateral relations and sign the Việt Nam-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), striving to achieve the target of $10 billion in trade turnover in the near future, growing higher in following years and opening up a new era of cooperation between Việt Nam and the UAE, as well as with other countries in the Middle East. — VNS

Related Stories

Economy

PM receives heads of UAE corporations

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính received leaders of several leading corporations in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) operating in the areas of infrastructure development and management, seaport, logistics and industrial parks on October 27, as part of his ongoing official trip to the country.
Politics & Law

PM’s official trip to elevate Việt Nam-UAE ties: Ambassador

The elevation of the bilateral relations is important to the UAE to expand collaboration and investment in the areas of its interests such as high technology, clean energy, AI, computing technology and semiconductors, he said, adding the move will create opportunities for Vietnamese tech giants like FPT, Viettel and Vingroup.

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Ceremony marks 70 years since southerners gather in the North

Addressing the event, Nguyễn Trọng Nghĩa, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education, lauded the sentiments of people in the North, including Thanh Hóa, towards compatriots, cadres, soldiers, and students from the South.
Politics & Law

Việt Nam, Cuba strengthen security cooperation

The two parties committed to enhancing cooperation by sharing experience in force building, inspection, supervision, training, and immigration management, contributing to safeguarding national security and maintaining social order and safety in each country.
Politics & Law

PM’s official trip to elevate Việt Nam-UAE ties: Ambassador

The elevation of the bilateral relations is important to the UAE to expand collaboration and investment in the areas of its interests such as high technology, clean energy, AI, computing technology and semiconductors, he said, adding the move will create opportunities for Vietnamese tech giants like FPT, Viettel and Vingroup.
Politics & Law

PM starts official visit to UAE

The UAE, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia, along with the broader Gulf region, are not only major partners, markets and investors, but also financial and technology hubs, offering vast potential for cooperation with Việt Nam.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom