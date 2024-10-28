Politics & Law
Home Economy

PM attends ceremony launching Vinfast vehicles in UAE

October 28, 2024 - 09:18
VinFast's presence in the UAE to introduce EV models not only demonstrates the vision of a pioneering enterprise, but also clearly shows Việt Nam's determination and desire to rise.
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính attends a ceremony to launch Vinfast vehicles in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday (local time). — VNA/VNS Photo

ABU DHABI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính attended a ceremony to launch Vinfast vehicles in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday (local time) as part of his official visit to the Middle East country.

At the event, Vingroup introduced VinFast smart electric vehicle (EV) models, VF3, VF8, VF9, VFWild, showing its commitment to a green future, while offering after-sales service and other preferential policies for customers using Vinfast vehicles.

Addressing the event, PM Chính emphasised that based on the foundation of good cooperation over the past 30 years, the two countries will upgrade their relations and sign a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) during his visit to the UAE.

Digital transformation, green transition, and circular economy are inevitable trends in the world, in which Việt Nam, together with the UAE, is pioneering in implementing strategies to green the economy, striving for cutting emissions to net zero by 2050, he said. VinFast's presence in the UAE to introduce EV models not only demonstrates the vision of a pioneering enterprise, but also clearly shows Việt Nam's determination and desire to rise.

He believed that the UAE people will love and use Vinfast's modern, comfortable, environmentally friendly, affordable, good after-sales car products, as well as more Vietnamese products, thereby further promoting and creating connections between the two economies, between production chains and supply chains to create conditions for people to experience each other's quality products.

He hoped that in addition to electric vehicles, Vigroup would cooperate with UAE partners in other fields, such as digital transformation and strategic infrastructure development, thus contributing to realising the Việt Nam – UAE CEPA to be signed. — VNS

