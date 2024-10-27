Bắc Ninh welcomes a new industrial real estate project in 2024

HÀ NỘI — The industrial real estate project, SLP Park Bac Ninh, located in Thuận Thành II Industrial Park, is set to be completed by the end of October.

Located in Mao Điền Commune, Thuận Thành District, Bắc Ninh Province, the park offers over 93,300 sq.m of leasable grade A ready-built factories and warehouses.

Strategically positioned 30 km from downtown Hà Nội and connected to major transportation routes such as the Hà Nội-Lạng Sơn expressway, National Highway 18 and the Hà Nội – Hải Phòng expressway, the project connects to key industrial zones and major infrastructure such as Nội Bài International Airport, Hải Phòng Port and Hữu Nghị International Border Gate. This makes it an ideal choice for manufacturers, logistics providers and high-tech companies operating in northern Việt Nam.

As a pioneer in integrating ESG principles into the construction, development and operation of industrial real estate, SLP reinforces its commitment to sustainability with the SLP Park Bac Ninh project. The facility is designed to meet LEED certification standards, using eco-friendly materials, maximising natural light for energy efficiency and reducing environmental impact, while increasing the lifespan of the building.

Equipped with solar energy systems and holding LEED certification – the world’s most widely recognised green building standard – SLP Park Bac Ninh ensures superior operational efficiency and sustainable scalability for the facility's tenants.

With fully optimised ready-built warehousing and industrial facilities, SLP Park Bac Ninh is set to become the next prime destination for customers in logistics, manufacturing and e-commerce in that region.

The facility boasts advanced fire safety standards and high-rack storage options to maximise space and storage capacity. Floor loading is designed to support up to 3 tons per sq.m, with a platform height of 1.3 metres, meeting the stringent demands of heavy industry. Additionally, with 77 automatic dock levelers and a 6-metre wide canopy, SLP Park Bac Ninh guarantees operational efficiency for its tenants.

"The launch of SLP Park Bac Ninh in October 2024 reaffirms our commitment to sustainable and efficient development in Việt Nam's industrial real estate sector," said Đinh Hoài Nam, Director - Head of Business Development and Commercial at SLP Vietnam.

"SLP continues to expand its network of modern industrial and logistics infrastructure in Việt Nam, particularly in the north, to support our customers’ growth and seize new opportunities arising from the strong increase in manufacturing and domestic consumption." — VNS