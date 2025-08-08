Politics & Law
Home Society

Foreigner dies after multi-vehicle collision on Nhật Tân Bridge

August 08, 2025 - 15:01
The motorbike were crushed to pieces, with debris thrown as far as 20 metres. Both the car and the truck suffered damages.
The scene of the crash on Nhật Tân Bridge, Hà Nội. Photo from social media

HÀ NỘI — A foreign man driving a motorcycle was killed in a crash involving multiple cars on Nhật Tân Bridge in Hà Nội on Friday morning.

According to officials, at around 4:30am, the victim was driving a motorbike (bearing licence plate 60A6-21XX) from central Hà Nội to Nội Bài Airport. When the bike reached the middle of Nhật Tân Bridge, it collided into the back of a truck, causing the driver to fall off the bike. Another car then rammed at the motorbike, instantly killing the driver.

At the scene of the crash, the motorbike was determined to be out of its regulated lane.

Hà Nội Traffic Police have set up barriers and directed traffic near the crash scene while continuing the investigation.

The nationality of the victim has not been made available. -- VNS

nomnom