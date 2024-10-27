PM receives heads of UAE corporations

ABU DHABI – Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính received leaders of several leading corporations in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) operating in the areas of infrastructure development and management, seaport, logistics and industrial parks on October 27, as part of his ongoing official trip to the country.

The guests included Chairman of Prime Group Tamer Wagih Salem, Managing Director and Group CEO of Abu Dhabi Ports Group Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, NMDC Energy CEO Niels De Bruijn, and CEO of Emirates Driving Company Khaled Al Shemeili.

They highlighted Việt Nam's huge potential in these industries and expressed hope that the Vietnamese Government will create favourable conditions for UAE firms to invest in Việt Nam, including joint projects with the private conglomerate Vingroup.

Praising the robust business performance of the UAE firms in recent years, PM Chính stressed that, although Việt Nam and the UAE have seen thriving relations in various sectors, investment cooperation has not yet reached its potential, leaving considerable room for growth in the coming time.

PM Chính underscored that Việt Nam is carrying out three strategic breakthroughs: completing mechanisms, training human resources, and expanding strategic infrastructure, including expressways, high-speed railways, airports and seaports.

Bestowed with a coastline of 3,000 kilometres, Việt Nam has issued a master plan for seaport development during the 2021-2030 period, with a vision to 2050, aiming to establish a synchronous and modern seaport system with high-quality services to meet socio-economic development demands.

He stated that major seaports such as Lạch Huyện, Liên Chiểu, Thị Vải – Cái Mép and Cần Giờ will not only support the Vietnamese economy, ranked 20th globally in trade volume, but also serve as transshipment hubs in Southeast Asia and beyond.

The Prime Minister suggested Abu Dhabi Ports Group and NDMC, with their experience in port management, to support the Vietnamese government and enterprises in achieving the above-mentioned goals. He welcomed their plans for cooperation with Vingroup, calling it as a smart choice and a strategic vision. He expressed his hope that this partnership will continue to grow, further strengthening economic ties between the two countries.

The Vietnamese Government leader also urged Vinfast and Emirates Driving to boost their collaboration in advancing green growth and sustainable development in Việt Nam, aiming to fulfil the country’s net-zero emissions commitment by 2050, made at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26). He expressed a desire for their cooperation plan in establishing an electric vehicle manufacturing plant to be materialised soon.

The PM asked Prime Group to leverage its extensive network of partners to attract reputable and capable investors to Việt Nam to explore investment opportunities.

He noted that Việt Nam is focused on development driven by science, technology, innovation, digital transformation, green transition, circular economy, knowledge economy, and sharing economy, especially in emerging fields such as semiconductor chips, cloud computing, and Internet of Things (IoT). He expressed his hope that UAE enterprises will promote collaboration and investment in these areas.

Việt Nam is promoting the deployment of oil and gas projects, and developing gas-fired, offshore wind and solar power, Chính said, expressing his hope for investment cooperation from UAE companies in these fields, which are their strengths.

Regarding Việt Nam's development goals for the 100th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam and the 100th founding anniversary of the country, the Prime Minister said that Việt Nam will push ahead with tasks and solutions to usher in a new era of development. These include improving the investment environment, establishing investment funds, developing infrastructure, and promoting smart governance.

He affirmed that Việt Nam will create all possible favourable conditions for UAE investors to conduct effective and sustainable business in the country, contributing to the prosperity of both nations, the region, and the world. VNS