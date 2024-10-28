Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Party leader lauds external relations commission's achievements on its 75th anniversary

October 28, 2024 - 15:32
The Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) has established relations with 253 official political parties in 115 countries, of which more than 100 are ruling parties or part of ruling coalitions.
Party General Secretary Tô Lâm addresses the Central Commission for External Relations at a ceremony commemorating 75 years of its Traditional Day (November 1, 1949-2024) on Monday. — VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm on Monday attended the 75th Traditional Day anniversary of the Party's Central Commission for External Relations, highlighting the role of foreign affairs in Việt Nam’s comprehensive and modern diplomacy.

The Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) has established relations with 253 official political parties in 115 countries, of which more than 100 are ruling parties or part of ruling coalitions.

Addressing the event, Party General Secretary Lâm praised the contributions of the Central Commission for External Relations to the Party’s foreign policies and in mobilising collective support in the country and abroad for Việt Nam’s revolutionary cause.

The commission had coordinated with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of National Defence, Ministry of Public Security and relevant state agencies to consult the Politburo, the Party Central Committee (PCC) and its Secretariat to shape and carry out major foreign affairs strategies for building and protecting the nation.

Since the beginning of the 13th National Party Congress in 2021, the Central Commission for External Relations had continued to innovate its advisory work for comprehensive and effective foreign affairs activities.

Acknowledging these achievements, Party leader Lâm requested that the commission continue its focus on key strategic missions, including studying, advising and planning the Party’s foreign policy in the new era.

The commission would also manage the implementation of the Party’s foreign policy in the entire political system to leverage the Party’s foreign affairs, the State’s diplomacy and people-to-people exchanges to ensure the interests and prosperity of the country and its people.

Foreign affairs should address common problems and contribute to regional and global peace and stability, the Party leader said.

He added that foreign policy must also align with national defence and security, ensuring a stable environment for Việt Nam’s development and early risk prevention, while leveraging global and national potential to create favourable conditions for the country’s growth.

Party General Secretary Lâm requested that the Central Commission for External Relations continue to nurture foreign affairs personnel with a strong political will, excellent moral qualities and expertise who will put the interests of the nation and its people first and foremost.

With 75 years of development since its inception on November 1, 1949, the Party leader expressed confidence that the Central Commission for External Relations would continue to fulfil the tasks assigned by the Party and the State, contribute to the successful implementation of the 13th National Party Congress, and help build and protect the socialist fatherland.

Head of the commission Lê Hoài Trung, who is also serving as the PCC secretary, expressed gratitude for the support of the Party and the State in foreign affairs activities.

He reiterated that the commission would continue its strong traditions formed and strengthened over the past seven decades and fulfil the tasks and missions assigned with excellence. — VNS

Related Stories

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Ceremony marks 70 years since southerners gather in the North

Addressing the event, Nguyễn Trọng Nghĩa, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education, lauded the sentiments of people in the North, including Thanh Hóa, towards compatriots, cadres, soldiers, and students from the South.
Politics & Law

Việt Nam, Cuba strengthen security cooperation

The two parties committed to enhancing cooperation by sharing experience in force building, inspection, supervision, training, and immigration management, contributing to safeguarding national security and maintaining social order and safety in each country.
Politics & Law

PM’s official trip to elevate Việt Nam-UAE ties: Ambassador

The elevation of the bilateral relations is important to the UAE to expand collaboration and investment in the areas of its interests such as high technology, clean energy, AI, computing technology and semiconductors, he said, adding the move will create opportunities for Vietnamese tech giants like FPT, Viettel and Vingroup.
Politics & Law

PM starts official visit to UAE

The UAE, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia, along with the broader Gulf region, are not only major partners, markets and investors, but also financial and technology hubs, offering vast potential for cooperation with Việt Nam.
Politics & Law

Vietnamese Prime Minister to visit UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, his spouse, and a high-ranking delegation of Việt Nam will pay official visits to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Qatar, attend the 8th Edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII), and make a working trip to Saudi Arabia, from October 27 to November 1.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom