Party leader lauds external relations commission's achievements on its 75th anniversary

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm on Monday attended the 75th Traditional Day anniversary of the Party's Central Commission for External Relations, highlighting the role of foreign affairs in Việt Nam’s comprehensive and modern diplomacy.

The Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) has established relations with 253 official political parties in 115 countries, of which more than 100 are ruling parties or part of ruling coalitions.

Addressing the event, Party General Secretary Lâm praised the contributions of the Central Commission for External Relations to the Party’s foreign policies and in mobilising collective support in the country and abroad for Việt Nam’s revolutionary cause.

The commission had coordinated with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of National Defence, Ministry of Public Security and relevant state agencies to consult the Politburo, the Party Central Committee (PCC) and its Secretariat to shape and carry out major foreign affairs strategies for building and protecting the nation.

Since the beginning of the 13th National Party Congress in 2021, the Central Commission for External Relations had continued to innovate its advisory work for comprehensive and effective foreign affairs activities.

Acknowledging these achievements, Party leader Lâm requested that the commission continue its focus on key strategic missions, including studying, advising and planning the Party’s foreign policy in the new era.

The commission would also manage the implementation of the Party’s foreign policy in the entire political system to leverage the Party’s foreign affairs, the State’s diplomacy and people-to-people exchanges to ensure the interests and prosperity of the country and its people.

Foreign affairs should address common problems and contribute to regional and global peace and stability, the Party leader said.

He added that foreign policy must also align with national defence and security, ensuring a stable environment for Việt Nam’s development and early risk prevention, while leveraging global and national potential to create favourable conditions for the country’s growth.

Party General Secretary Lâm requested that the Central Commission for External Relations continue to nurture foreign affairs personnel with a strong political will, excellent moral qualities and expertise who will put the interests of the nation and its people first and foremost.

With 75 years of development since its inception on November 1, 1949, the Party leader expressed confidence that the Central Commission for External Relations would continue to fulfil the tasks assigned by the Party and the State, contribute to the successful implementation of the 13th National Party Congress, and help build and protect the socialist fatherland.

Head of the commission Lê Hoài Trung, who is also serving as the PCC secretary, expressed gratitude for the support of the Party and the State in foreign affairs activities.

He reiterated that the commission would continue its strong traditions formed and strengthened over the past seven decades and fulfil the tasks and missions assigned with excellence. — VNS