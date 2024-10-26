Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

HCM City, Cuban province agree to strengthen ties

October 26, 2024 - 14:40
HCM City leaders welcomed an official delegation from Pinar del Rio Province (Cuba) in HCM City on October 25.
Deputy Secretary of the HCM City Party Committee, Nguyễn Phước Lộc, meets with the Party Committee Secretary of Cuba’s Pinar del Rio Province, Yamilé Ramos Cordero, in HCM City on October 25. Photo nld.com.vn

HCM CITY – HCM City leaders welcomed an official delegation from Pinar del Rio Province, Cuba, to HCM City on October 25.

Deputy Secretary of the city Party Committee Nguyễn Phước Lộc held a meeting with the visiting delegation led by the Secretary of the Pinar del Rio Party Committee, Yamilé Ramos Cordero, where the two sides agreed to promote cooperation across various fields.

Cordero thanked the city leaders for their warm welcome and expressed the desire to learn from the city's development experience.

Given the special friendship and cooperation between the two countries and between Pinar del Rio and HCM City, she expressed hope for cooperation in many fields, especially in health and education.

The two sides agreed to strengthen dialogue and exchange of information, create conditions for their businesses to collaborate and establish investment relations, and promote cultural relations and people-to-people exchanges. – VNS

Politics & Law

Việt Nam, UK hold 10th strategic dialogue

Deputy Foreign Minister Lê Thị Thu Hằng affirmed that Việt Nam always attaches importance to strengthening the Việt Nam-UK strategic partnership, saying that the two sides need to promote results in traditional cooperation areas and expand their collaboration to new areas that the UK has strength and Việt Nam needs.
Politics & Law

Authority gives guidelines to foil activities against national solidarity

By using the good to suppress the bad, promoting construction as a prevention measure and using positive information to overwhelm the negative, Việt Nam can foil activities aimed at dividing the great national solidarity bloc and inciting "secession" and "autonomy" in ethnic minority-inhabited areas that are being accelerated by hostile and reactionary forces, stated Major General Hầu Văn Lý, Deputy Director of the Domestic Security Department under the Ministry of Public Security.
Politics & Law

Cuban Ambassador honoured with friendship insignia

Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Orlando Nicolás Hernández Guillén was awarded the “For peace and friendship among nations” insignia of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) in recognition of his contributions to the two countries’ relations.

