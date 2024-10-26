HCM City, Cuban province agree to strengthen ties

HCM CITY – HCM City leaders welcomed an official delegation from Pinar del Rio Province, Cuba, to HCM City on October 25.

Deputy Secretary of the city Party Committee Nguyễn Phước Lộc held a meeting with the visiting delegation led by the Secretary of the Pinar del Rio Party Committee, Yamilé Ramos Cordero, where the two sides agreed to promote cooperation across various fields.

Cordero thanked the city leaders for their warm welcome and expressed the desire to learn from the city's development experience.

Given the special friendship and cooperation between the two countries and between Pinar del Rio and HCM City, she expressed hope for cooperation in many fields, especially in health and education.

The two sides agreed to strengthen dialogue and exchange of information, create conditions for their businesses to collaborate and establish investment relations, and promote cultural relations and people-to-people exchanges. – VNS