Home Politics & Law

Việt Nam, Cuba strengthen security cooperation

October 27, 2024 - 20:13
The two parties committed to enhancing cooperation by sharing experience in force building, inspection, supervision, training, and immigration management, contributing to safeguarding national security and maintaining social order and safety in each country.
Deputy Minister Senior Lieutenant General Trần Quốc Tỏ laid flowers at the monument of President Hồ Chí Minh in the park named after him in Havana.  – VNA/VNS Photo

HAVANA – A high-level delegation from the Ministry of Public Security led by Deputy Minister Senior Lieutenant General Trần Quốc Tỏ paid a working visit to Cuba on October 22-26.

During the delegation's talks with Lieutenant General Lázaro Alberto Álvarez Casas, Minister of the Interior of Cuba, both sides assessed the progress of the two ministries' cooperation agreement signed in 2018. They also reviewed recent collaborative efforts between their agencies.

The two parties committed to enhancing cooperation by sharing experience in force building, inspection, supervision, training, and immigration management, contributing to safeguarding national security and maintaining social order and safety in each country. They agreed to increase the exchange of delegations and experts across various areas, while continuing to implement the agreed contents between the two ministries.

Both sides emphasised the importance of nurturing the faithful solidarity and friendship between the Cuban and Vietnamese people.

To expressed his gratitude for the selfless and wholehearted support of the Cuban people for Việt Nam’s cause of national safeguarding and building, affirming that Việt Nam will always stand side by side with Cuba in every circumstance.

Meeting with the staff of the Vietnamese Embassy in Cuba, the Deputy Minister briefed them on the current situation in Việt Nam and praised the embassy's role in fostering bilateral relations. He encouraged the staff to continue acting as a bridge to further enhance the special and great friendship between the two nations.

While in Cuba, the Vietnamese delegation laid flowers at the monument of President Hồ Chí Minh in the park named after him in Havana; and visited the Che Guevara memorial site, as well as the Fidel Castro Centre, a place dedicated to collecting, preserving and honouring the legacy of the late Cuban leader. – VNS

