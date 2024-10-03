HCM City event marks 71st anniversary of Cuba's Moncada Barracks battle

HCM CITY — A get-together was held by the HCM City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) and the Cuban Consulate General in the city on October 3 to mark the 71st anniversary of the Moncada Barracks attack in Cuba (July 26, 1953 – 2024).

Seventy-one years ago, the attack on the Moncada Barracks by young Cuban patriots led by Fidel Castro, the great leader of Cuba, opened up a new stage of development for the Cuban revolution. It brought the just struggle of the Cuban people to victory on January 1, 1959, heralding a new era for the country – the era of independence, freedom, and socialism.

Speaking at the get-together, Chairwoman of the Việt Nam-Cuba Friendship Association of HCM City Trương Thị Hiền highlighted the significance of the attack and the Việt Nam-Cuba relationship, founded and cultivated by Presidents Hồ Chí Minh and Fidel Castro, and fostered by generations of leaders and people of both countries.

Reflecting on the recent state visit to Cuba by Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm, she said it demonstrates the traditional solidarity and special friendship between the two countries, as well as the great importance Việt Nam attaches to Cuba and its position in Việt Nam’s foreign policy.

According to Hiền, HUFO and the Việt Nam-Cuba Friendship Association of HCM City have coordinated with the Consulate General in organising multiple activities with the participation of students and locals, contributing to promoting the bilateral ties.

Sharing Hiền’s views, Consul General Ariadne Feo Labrada said the special and unique friendship between Việt Nam and Cuba is a model of international relations. She also emphasised people-to-people diplomacy between the two countries.

She thanked the Vietnamese Party, State, and people for their solidarity with and support for Cuba over the past time.

On this occasion, the Consul General awarded an order from the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples to the liaison board of Battalion 261 in HCM City, which was presented with the flag of the Giron victory by Fidel Castro in 1964 after their victory in the Ap Bac battle in early 1963. Since then, this unit is also called Battalion 261 - Giron, becoming a symbol of the special Việt Nam-Cuba friendship. — VNS