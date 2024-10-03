Parliamentary cooperation helps boost Việt Nam–Canada comprehensive partnership

OTTAWA — The visit to Canada by a Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) delegation from September 27 to October 2 reaffirmed the importance of parliamentary cooperation in further promoting the Comprehensive Partnership between the two countries.

The visit, led by NA Vice Chairman Nguyễn Đức Hải, aimed to implement a foreign affairs programme focusing on exchanging experiences to improve the quality of law-making work.

It also provided an opportunity for the NA’s committees and the State Audit Office of Việt Nam’s units to engage in direct discussions on areas of expertise.

During a meeting between representatives of the NA's Ethnic Council and the chairman of the Việt Nam–Canada Friendship Parliamentary Group (VCFPG) with the Canada-Việt Nam Friendship Parliamentary Group (CVFPG), the Canadian side highly valued the importance of the Comprehensive Partnership between the two countries, noting that Việt Nam is a crucial link in Canada's global supply chain.

According to Congressman Shaun Chen, Chairman of the CVFPG, the two sides can do much more to further promote existing trade, cultural, and social relations, thanks to the power of people-to-people exchanges.

He affirmed his commitment to maintaining such dialogues based on the progress the two sides have reached during the meeting.

Y Thanh Hà Niê K'đăm, Chairman of the Vietnamese NA’s Ethnic Council, who is also Chairman of the VCFPG, said that the two sides proposed to continue promoting people-to-people diplomacy, economic and trade links, and cooperation in natural resources and environment, digital transformation, and green economy through the groups’ activities.

Canada can also support Việt Nam in many areas, and help the Southeast Asian country improve its capacity in the region and the world, he said.

The relationship between Việt Nam and Canada, particularly economic and trade ties after surpassing the US$10 billion target, has become a key foundation for the two sides to strengthen cooperation and delegation exchanges. Canada has become one of Việt Nam's most important partners in the Americas, while Việt Nam is Canada's largest trading partner in ASEAN, serving as a gateway for Canadian businesses to enter Southeast Asia and the Asia-Pacific.

Chen stated Việt Nam is a crucial part of Canada’s Indo-Pacific strategy, stressing that visits like this are very beneficial as they allow lawmakers to observe the work being done by each side.

For his part, Y Thanh Hà Niê K'đăm said through information and delegation exchange activities between the friendship parliamentary groups, Việt Nam can improve the capacity of its parliamentarians in areas related to legislation, supervision, finance, economics, and natural resources and environment.

During his stay, NA Vice Chairman Hải chaired a meeting between the Auditor General of Canada and the State Auditor General of Việt Nam. He also had courtesy meetings with the Speakers of the Senate and the House of Commons of Canada, and met with representatives of the Vietnamese community in Ottawa and Toronto. — VNA/VNS