National politics academy fosters cooperation with WB

HÀ NỘI — Politburo member, Director of the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA), and Chairman of the Central Theory Council Nguyễn Xuân Thắng had a meeting with World Bank (WB) Country Director in Việt Nam Mariam Sherman in Hà Nội on Thursday.

Briefing the WB representative on the HCMA’s functions as the training centre for mid- and high-ranking officials of the Party and State of Việt Nam and a leading national policy research and consulting hub, Thắng expressed his wish to foster cooperation between the academy and the bank, especially as Việt Nam is summarising the 40 years of đổi mới (Renewal) cause and the WB is developing and perfecting reports on the Vietnamese economy, including the Việt Nam 2045 report.

For her part, Sherman said that one of the bank’s missions in Việt Nam is to provide the country with policy advisory services and technical assistance, especially in the field of public investment. In carrying out this mission, the WB has established a close, long-term, and effective partnership with the UNMA in two aspects - training and research, she said.

Regarding the Việt Nam 2045 report, Sherman said she hopes to cooperate with the academy in completing the report and organising events to release it.

The report has been actively developed and completed with important information and data on Việt Nam's important achievements in politics, economy, culture, society, education, and environment, providing policy recommendations for its long-term development vision, especially in the context where many changes in the world and the region are affecting the country’s development goals to 2030 and vision 2045.

Affirming that Việt Nam always accompanies the WB to effectively implement the commitments reached by both sides, Thắng noted that the WB has had a positive assessment of the changes in Việt Nam today, and expressed his hope that this organisation will be a bridge to share with the world about the success story in Việt Nam's socio-economic development according to the socialist-oriented market economy model, thereby contributing more voices to help the world understand more about Việt Nam. The WB's reports on Việt Nam also need to supplement and update new developments in Việt Nam such as human resources, science and technology, and small- and medium-sized enterprises, he suggested.

Thắng proposed that the WB in Việt Nam design cooperation programmes with the academy in policy research and consultation to support localities to develop sustainably, and give recommendations on new directions for Việt Nam in the coming time, with a vision to 2045 when Việt Nam enters a new starting point, an era of growth.

He affirmed the academy’s support to WB in completing the Việt Nam 2045 report and organising the announcement event.

Sherman stated that the WB highly values Việt Nam's recent socio-economic development achievements. The country is playing an increasingly important role in the international arena as well as the global economy, and has a solid foundation to attract large-scale international investors, she said, adding that like economies with successful economic development models in the world, Việt Nam's economic development model will be a useful knowledge for the WB to share widely based on professional and technical perspectives. — VNS