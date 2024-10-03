Policy address by Vietnamese top leader at Trinity College Dublin

DUBLIN — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and State President Tô Lâm visited Trinity College Dublin in Ireland on Wednesday (local time), delivering a speech themed Việt Nam – Ireland Friendship and Cooperation: A Vision for a New Era of Peace, Cooperation, and Development.

Following is the full text of the address.

"Mr. Patrick O’Donovan, Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation, and Science of Ireland,

Dr. Orla Sheils, Vice-Provost of Trinity College Dublin,

Mr. Martin Murray, Executive Director of Asia Matters,

Distinguished guests and friends,

It is with great pleasure that I visit Trinity College Dublin—one of the world's most venerable and prestigious universities. I have long been impressed by this institution, which has produced great minds, including Douglas Hyde, the first President of Ireland; Mary Robinson, the first female President of Ireland; and the celebrated writer Oscar Wilde. Today, I have been privileged to witness the Book of Kells and the renowned Brian Boru Harp. The entrusting of these masterpieces to your University signifies the profound respect that the Government and people of Ireland hold for this institution and for the cause of education and training.

My past two days in Ireland have been a special experience. On behalf of the high-level delegation of Việt Nam, I sincerely thank the Government and people of Ireland for their warm hospitality. I am also grateful to the leadership of Trinity College Dublin and Asia Matters for organising this significant meeting. The presence of numerous esteemed guests and friends, including many Vietnamese students, inspires confidence in the bright future of our bilateral relations.

VIỆT NAM – IRELAND: SHARED VALUES

Ladies and gentlemen,

During his State visit to Việt Nam in 2016, President Michael Higgins of Ireland noted the many similarities between our two countries in terms of history and culture. Both our peoples have endured great sacrifices and losses in their resilient and adamant struggle for freedom and national independence. Ireland’s Easter Rising of 1916 and its War of Independence from 1919 to 1921 have left an indelible legacy for national independence struggles globally. Việt Nam is known for its victory at Điện Biên Phủ in 1954— marking the beginning of the decline of colonialism worldwide, and the Great Spring Victory of 1975 — symbolic of justice, social progress, humanity, and the conscience of the era.

While Ireland has its national hero Michael Collins, dedicated to the ideals of freedom and national independence, Việt Nam takes immense pride in President Hồ Chí Minh, the hero of national liberation and a great man of culture.

Our two countries both cherish the traditions of learning, peace, hospitality, family values, and solidarity. Therefore, in our interactions with international partners and friends, we actively seek harmony, accentuate commonalities, minimise differences, and advance multilateral cooperation and international solidarity. I believe that our shared patriotism, commitment to freedom, national independence, aspirations for peace, and shared cultural values will serve as the catalyst that fortifies the bond between Việt Nam and Ireland. These elements form a robust foundation for the continued and dynamic growth of our bilateral relations in the years to come.

Ladies and gentlemen,

Việt Nam greatly admires Ireland's remarkable socio-economic transformation. In just over a decade, Ireland has evolved from being one of Europe’s most challenged economies to a leading knowledge-based society, serving as an exemplar of development for medium and small-sized nations worldwide. Ireland stands as a beacon of international solidarity and esteem. For over six decades, Ireland has made steadfast contributions to United Nations peacekeeping operations and has been elected four times as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council. Furthermore, Ireland is a global leader in development aid, with its diaspora of nearly 80 million people worldwide playing a significant role in the prosperity of numerous global powers, including the United States.

Allow me to recount the inspiring journey of Viêt Nam. Over the span of nearly 80 years since establishing our nation and almost 40 years since the implementation of Đổi mới reforms, under the comprehensive leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, our people have secured freedom, national independence, and achieved numerous historic milestones. From a nation once impoverished and devastated by war and embargo, we have emerged as an open, dynamic economy, spotlighted for its exceptional growth. Since embracing reform and openness in 1986, Việt Nam’s economy has expanded 96-fold. Our extensive network of free trade agreements, signed and implemented with over 60 countries and economies, has played a crucial role in establishing Việt Nam as one of the world's top 40 economies and among the 20 largest destinations for foreign investment and trade.

Việt Nam has established diplomatic relations with 194 countries with Malawi being the latest addition during my attendance at the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly. We have consistently worked to elevate and reinforce our network of 31 strategic and comprehensive partnership frameworks, engaging all Permanent Members of the United Nations Security Council and the G7 economies. Just yesterday, a significant milestone was reached as the President of Mongolia and I released a joint statement establishing a comprehensive partnership between Việt Nam and Mongolia.

These achievements stem from the unity, concerted efforts, determination, and spirit of self-reliance, confidence, resilience, and national pride of the more than 100 million Vietnamese citizens and over 6 million Vietnamese living abroad. Việt Nam's accomplishments today also owe much to the invaluable and sincere support and contributions from our international friends and the global community, including Ireland.

On this occasion, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Government and people of Ireland for their invaluable support over nearly three decades. Their assistance has been instrumental in areas such as poverty reduction, post-war recovery, aiding vulnerable groups, enhancing economic management capabilities, and promoting gender equality.

Under the steadfast leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, we remain unwavering in our goal of “national independence associated with socialism,” a principle that guides our nation's defense and development. Việt Nam places people at the heart in our developmental drive. We are committed to building a rule-of-law state that is of the people, by the people, and for the people. Our foreign policy is firmly anchored in the principles of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation, and development, with an emphasis on diversifying and multilateralising international relations. We stand as a trusted friend and partner, serving as an active and responsible member of the international community. Việt Nam proactively embraces deep and comprehensive international integration.

As a member of ASEAN, Việt Nam is striving to contribute to realising the ASEAN Vision by 2045. The international community recognises Việt Nam as a success story and a frontrunner in implementing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. We are actively working towards a commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. Together with our international partners and friends, Việt Nam seeks solutions to global challenges, including climate change, food security, pandemics, and water security, while contributing to building a fair, equal, and transparent international order based on the fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter and international law.

We firmly believe that peace is the foundation for development. Honouring our nation's tradition of peace-loving and reconciliation, and adhering to the principle of 'defeating brutality with justice,' Việt Nam maintains a steadfast 'Four No's' defense policy: (1) No military alliances; (2) No siding with one country against another; (3) No foreign military bases or use of territory against other countries; (4) No use or threat of force in international relations. Việt Nam is committed to upholding the principles of the United Nations Charter and international law. We strongly advocate for resolving disputes by peaceful means and opposing unilateral actions, power politics, and the use or threat of force in international relations.

In this spirit, Việt Nam has made consistent contributions to international peace and security issues. Over the past decade, thousands of Vietnamese soldiers have joined United Nations efforts in maintaining peace and security worldwide and improving the lives of people in various countries. Việt Nam has also participated in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief efforts across the globe.

As we enter a new era of development filled with reinvigorated potential and strength, Việt Nam is determined to effectively implement its modern diplomacy and actively contribute to global politics, the world economy, and human civilization.

A NEW ERA IN THE FRIENDSHIP AND COOPERATION BETWEEN VIỆT NAM AND IRELAND

Distinguished guests and friends,

After nearly three decades of diplomatic relations, the multifaceted cooperation and friendship between Việt Nam and Ireland continue to thrive. Việt Nam deeply values its relationship with Ireland, a dynamic EU member and a pioneer of innovation and home to global elites. I hope that my visit to Ireland will contribute positively to further enhancing the friendship and cooperation between our nations.

This morning, I had a fruitful discussion with President Michael Higgins. We reached consensus on major principles and directions for cooperation, aiming to elevate our bilateral relations to a new era that is comprehensive, extensive, effective, and substantive. We also reaffirmed the shared values of our two nations, which include upholding peace, independence and self-reliance, a commitment to multilateralism, respect for international law, and the strength of friendship and international solidarity.

I am pleased to announce that Việt Nam will officially open its Embassy in Ireland. I am confident that this will mark an important milestone, bringing new momentum to the cooperation between Việt Nam and Ireland in the future.

Ladies and gentlemen,

The world is currently undergoing epochal changes, with Europe and the Asia-Pacific being the most profoundly affected regions. The period from now until 2030, and looking further to 2045, is a critical period for establishing a new world order. These epochal shifts present new opportunities and advantages for all countries, along with numerous challenges.

For Việt Nam, this period marks an important strategic opportunity, a critical phase for creating a new era of advancement for the nation. It is a time to achieve the goal of becoming a modern-oriented industrial country by 2030, a modern industrial country with socialist orientation by 2045, and to realise President Hồ Chí Minh's aspiration for a "more prosperous and grandeur" Việt Nam.

For Ireland, this is a crucial period for completing the 2040 National Planning Framework, successfully transitioning to a more sustainable and balanced growth model that ensures a better quality of life for all Irish citizens.

To make the most of strategic opportunities, transform challenges into opportunities, and build a prosperous future for both our countries, I would like to emphasize the following directions:

Firstly, we must actively create new development spaces for the benefit and prosperity of the people of the two countries. In this era of Industrial Revolution 4.0, 5.0, and potentially X.0 in the future, development impetus should come from designing new, breakthrough growth models based on science and technology, innovation, and high-quality human resources. We must ensure sustainable and sound development principles, not sacrificing the environment for economic growth, and putting people at the center as the driver and owner of development.

I believe that the strategic partnership framework in higher education just established between our two countries will help leverage the strengths of each nation and the achievements of nearly 30 years of bilateral cooperation. It will open new avenues for collaboration aligned with current trends and strongly promote the common values our countries share with the younger generation, including the students present here today who are the future owners of our nations.

Secondly, we must create breakthroughs in enhancing self-reliance, resilience, and adaptability to new global challenges. Together, we must shift our mindset and methods from “reactive response and recovery” to “proactive prevention and early, distant control." This means actively creating new advantages and enhancing endogenous strength and resilience against external environmental impacts.

As members of ASEAN and the EU, two of the world's most dynamic communities, Việt Nam and Ireland must further strengthen connections, complement each other, and leverage our respective strengths. This will enable us to better address global challenges and swiftly realise the development goals for 2040 and 2045.

In fostering the spirit of international solidarity, our two countries should also enhance support and share experiences with less developed nations to ensure "no one is left behind."

Thirdly, we must elevate and actively expand the contributions of Việt Nam and Ireland to international peace, cooperation, and development issues. As active and responsible members of the international community, Việt Nam and Ireland should continue to promote multilateral cooperation, respect international law, especially in resolving disputes by peaceful means, without use or threat of force in international relations. We must uphold the role of the United Nations; and proactively initiate new cooperative ideas for the peace, security, stability, and development of humanity.

Notably, we need to make more active contributions to maintaining security, safety, and freedom of navigation and overflight in seas and oceans, in accordance with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea 1982 (UNCLOS 1982) and international law. We should also continue to promote trade and investment liberalisation and participate in building and shaping new fairer, more transparent, and equitable international economic cooperation frameworks.

I am pleased to know that Trinity College Dublin is implementing many cooperation programs with universities and research institutes in Việt Nam. Hundreds of Vietnamese lecturers and students have been accessing the world-class education and research offered by your esteemed institutions. I am confident that these collaborative programs will yield increasingly positive results, contributing to the long-term development goals of both nations and fostering a vibrant and substantive Việt Nam-Ireland relationship.

Distinguished guests and friends,

Reflecting on nearly 30 years of relations, I am deeply confident that in the decades to come, and even further into the future, the relationship between Việt Nam and Ireland will continue to be strengthened and elevated to new heights.

As I conclude my speech, I would like to share an Irish saying: “The best ships are friendships, may they always be.” I truly believe Việt Nam and Ireland will continue to stand side by side, working closely together towards a more elevated relationship in the future, for the benefit of our peoples, and for a future of peace, stability, cooperation, and development in our regions and the world.

Wishing all of you good health, happiness, and success!

Thank you very much!"