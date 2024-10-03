Politics & Law
PM to attend 44th, 45th ASEAN Summits, related meetings in Laos

October 03, 2024 - 18:34
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính will lead a high-ranking delegation of Việt Nam to attend the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits and related meetings in Vientiane, Laos, from October 8-11.

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính will lead a high-ranking delegation of Việt Nam to attend the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits and related meetings in Vientiane, Laos, from October 8-11.

The trip will be made at the invitation of Sonexay Siphandone, Prime Minister of Laos which holds the ASEAN Chairmanship in 2024, according to an announcement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. — VNS

ASEAN Vietnam

