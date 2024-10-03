PM highlights policy improvement, proactiveness as key in national infrastructure projects

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Thursday afternoon chaired a working session between the government and businesses on key national infrastructure projects, highlighting improving policies and leveraging proactiveness as key to success.

It is crucial to recognise that executing strategic infrastructure breakthroughs is a fundamental factor in national industrialisation and modernisation, creating a new space for growth, facilitating transportation, reducing logistics costs, creating jobs for the people and fostering business development, he said.

PM Chính highlighted six key missions to remove bottlenecks in strategic infrastructure development, the first being policies to mobilise and diversify resources, including those of the State, businesses, people, direct and indirect investors, as well as public-private partnerships.

Emphasising the role of institutions and frameworks, he called for continued improvement of regulations, particularly those related to standards, procedures, norms and bidding for infrastructure projects, as well as increasing supervision and delegation of authority.

The PM also noted that businesses must leverage their proactiveness and strengths, in addition to support from the government and international cooperation, for concrete growth.

Ministries, sectors and localities should also take the lead in addressing issues within their scope of work, authority and responsibilities.

Infrastructure for transport, energy, health care, education and climate change resilience is seen as a key strategy in the resolution of the 13th National Party Congress.

At the meeting, PM Chính praised the progress of several key projects in recent years, including the ongoing construction of Long Thành International Airport (Đồng Nai Province), Terminal 3 of Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport (HCM City), and Terminal 2 of Nội Bài International Airport (Hà Nội).

Approximately 1,700km of expressways are underway, while construction will soon begin for an additional 1,400km. The proposal for a North-South high-speed railway has also been submitted to relevant authorities.

Other significant projects include energy infrastructure and major seaports in Hải Phòng, Đà Nẵng, Bình Định, Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu and HCM City. Notably, the 500kV circuit-3 power transmission line Quảng Trạch-Phố Nối was completed in a record time of just over six months.

Discussions at the meeting focused on the projects’ actual implementation progress, capital mobilisation, and improving policies and frameworks for better execution.

PM Chính expressed his hope that businesses will continue their efforts in promoting cooperation with their partners for more effective implementation of the country’s major projects. — VNS