Home Politics & Law

Top leader witnesses exchange of Việt Nam-Ireland cooperation agreements

October 03, 2024 - 21:47
Under the top leader’s witness, Lê Quân, director of the Vietnam National University, Hanoi, and Dolores O'Riordan, vice-president for Global Engagement at University College Dublin, exchanged a framework agreement on promoting cooperation in education and scientific research, as well as staff, lecturer, and student exchanges.
FPT CEO Nguyễn Văn Khoa and Chris Davis, managing director of the IT infrastructure services provider Kyndryl Ireland, exchange a framework agreement regarding cooperation in digital transformation and AI application development. — VNA/VNS Photo Trí Dũng

DUBLIN — Party General Secretary and President Tô Lâm witnessed the exchange of several cooperation pacts between Việt Nam and Ireland in Dublin on October 3, shortly after meeting with Irish businesses during his state visit to the European nation.

Additionally, Chairman Trương Gia Bình of Việt Nam’s tech giant FPT Corporation and Professor Cathal Gurrin, head of the ADAPT Research Centre at Dublin City University, exchanged a memorandum of discussion regarding collaboration between FPT University and ADAPT in developing high-tech workforce in the field of artificial intelligence (AI).

Dublin City University will send lecturers to Việt Nam to train students at FPT University in Đà Nẵng, organise teaching experience exchange workshops, and provide PhD scholarships for young FPT lecturers as well as short-term internships for AI-majoring students.

FPT CEO Nguyễn Văn Khoa and Chris Davis, managing director of the IT infrastructure services provider Kyndryl Ireland, exchanged a framework agreement regarding cooperation in digital transformation and AI application development.

The two sides plan to discuss the signing of a contract to jointly develop AI technologies and digital transformation solutions for clients in sectors such as banking, insurance, and retail in Ireland. FPT and Kyndryl have previously collaborated in expanding customer bases in markets like the US, Japan, the UK, and Germany.

Nguyễn Thanh Hùng, deputy chairman of the Vietnamese carrier Vietjet, and Sankalp Garg, head of Asia-Pacific at Castlelake Aviation, exchanged a framework agreement on the leasing and purchasing of aircraft. Accordingly, Castlelake will finance four modern A321neo aircraft from Vietjet’s existing order with Airbus, with delivery scheduled for 2024. — VNS

