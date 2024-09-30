Elevating Việt Nam-Ireland cooperation to new heights: Ambassador

Could you outline the significance, main objectives, and importance of the State visit to Ireland by Party General Secretary and President Tô Lâm?

This visit marks the first time a Vietnamese head of state has travelled to Ireland since diplomatic relations were established in 1996. It is highly significant as it seeks to strengthen political trust, enhance mutual understanding, and elevate the depth and effectiveness of the multi-faceted cooperation between the two countries, thus ushering in a new phase of bilateral development.

During the visit, General Secretary and President Tô Lâm will hold official talks with President Michael D. Higgins, as well as with leaders from the Irish government and parliament. Discussions will focus on agreeing on strategic frameworks and measures to reinforce substantive relations and enhance the bilateral partnership. Key areas of cooperation will include education and training, trade and investment, innovation, science and technology and high-tech agriculture—fields where both countries have mutual strengths and development goals.

The visit will also provide a platform for both sides to exchange perspectives on regional and international matters of shared interest. There will be discussions on enhancing close collaboration within multilateral forums, contributing to peace, cooperation and global development.

Party General Secretary and President Tô Lâm is expected to deliver a policy speech outlining the strategic vision for the future development of bilateral relations. He will visit several educational and high-tech institutions and engage with Irish businesses in sectors such as semiconductor manufacturing, high-tech agriculture and energy infrastructure—industries with plans to expand their business and investment in Việt Nam.

Moreover, the visit will include a meeting with the Vietnamese community residing, studying and working in Ireland, where Party General Secretary and President Tô Lâm will reaffirm the Party and State’s consistent policy towards overseas Vietnamese communities.

Several important documents are expected to be signed during the visit to enhance cooperation in areas such as trade, agriculture and education. Agreements between universities and businesses from both countries will also be formalised, paving the way for strengthened partnerships in education, research and development, finance, information technology and the semiconductor industry—key sectors for Ireland that align with Việt Nam’s development priorities.

I am confident that the State visit to Ireland by Party General Secretary and President Tô Lâm, accompanied by his spouse and a high-ranking delegation, will be a resounding success. It is set to elevate the comprehensive cooperation between the two countries to new heights, ensuring dynamic, effective and sustainable development, with tangible benefits for the people of both nations.

How would you assess the current cooperation between Việt Nam and Ireland, particularly in areas such as the economy and trade, education and training, healthcare, agriculture, green growth and sustainable development?

Cooperation between Việt Nam and Ireland has seen encouraging development across multiple sectors in recent years. Trade and education have particularly stood out as areas of notable progress, and there remains considerable potential for further enhancement and expansion into other promising fields in the future.

Economic cooperation, especially in trade, has emerged as a core pillar of the bilateral relationship. This has been greatly facilitated by the successful implementation of the EU-Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), and will soon be further strengthened by the EU-Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), pending ratification by Ireland and other EU members. Bilateral trade has sustained a positive growth trajectory.

In 2023, trade turnover reached US$3.5 billion, with Việt Nam’s exports to Ireland exceeding $340 million. Most imports from Ireland serve as input materials for Việt Nam’s production industries, such as circuit boards and computer equipment.

In the first seven months of this year, bilateral trade turnover surpassed $2.7 billion—a 42.5 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2023. Meanwhile Việt Nam’s exports to Ireland reached over $576 million, already exceeding the total value of the previous year, marking a 108.2 per cent rise compared to the same period in 2023.

In terms of investment, Irish capital in Việt Nam remains modest, with 41 projects and a total registered capital of $60.82 million. In the first seven months of this year, Ireland has introduced one new investment project and expanded an existing one, with total new registered capital of $16.72 million. Irish businesses are exploring further investment opportunities in Việt Nam, particularly in sectors where Ireland has expertise and Việt Nam has substantial potential—such as green technology, renewable energy, healthcare, innovation and high-tech agriculture.

Education and training occupy a significant place in the bilateral relationship. The Irish Government has long supported education in Việt Nam, offering practical assistance over the years. To date, around 200 Vietnamese students have been awarded scholarships to pursue master’s degrees in Ireland.

The Việt Nam-Ireland Bilateral Education Exchange (VIBE) program has attracted 15 universities across the country and has been effectively implemented.

Educational cooperation will be a key focus of the State visit to Ireland by Party General Secretary and President Tô Lâm.

Collaboration in fields such as healthcare, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, sustainable development and IT are also areas being actively explored by both countries. Science and technology cooperation, while still modest, has significant untapped potential.

Key sectors of interest for Việt Nam, such as the semiconductor industry, healthcare and biotechnology, are areas of strength for Ireland.

In your view, what role does Việt Nam play in Ireland’s 'Global Ireland: Delivering in the Asia Pacific region to 2025' strategy?

The Irish Government launched the 'Global Ireland: Delivering in the Asia Pacific region to 2025' strategy in January 2020. This important policy document outlines Ireland’s foreign policy priorities and reflects the nation’s ambition and commitment to fostering deeper relationships with the dynamic Asia-Pacific region.

The update of this strategy in October 2023 further underscores Ireland's consistent and focused interest in the region by reaffirming the central role of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). As part of this strategy, Ireland has clearly indicated its intention to enhance ties with ASEAN and its member states, including Việt Nam.

In practice, Ireland sees Việt Nam as a key partner within the Asia-Pacific region and the ASEAN community. Beyond trade and education—which are already highlighted as pivotal aspects of the bilateral relationship—Việt Nam holds a unique position as the only country in the region included in Ireland’s international development cooperation programme, Irish Aid. This programme aims to reinforce cooperation across a range of fields, including climate action, gender equality, mine clearance, support for ethnic minority communities, education and fostering people-to-people exchanges.

How do you view the development of the Vietnamese community in Ireland and their contributions to both the host country and Việt Nam?

Currently, the Vietnamese community in Ireland is estimated to be around 6,000 people, forming a diverse population across most regions of the country, with the largest concentration in Dublin and its surrounding areas. In addition to those who have long settled and established stable lives in Ireland, recent years have seen a growing number of young Vietnamese arriving for research, study and work.

There are currently around 40 Vietnamese professionals working in research centres, Irish universities, and international technology companies headquartered in Ireland. Moreover, around 200 Vietnamese students are pursuing their education in the country.

While relatively small in number, the Vietnamese community is active and vibrant, engaging in activities such as organising traditional festivals, teaching the Vietnamese language and contributing to the preservation of cultural identity. These efforts not only strengthen community solidarity but also make meaningful contributions to Việt Nam, serving as a living bridge of friendship between the two nations. VNS