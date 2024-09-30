Top leader leaves for state visits to Mongolia, Ireland, attendance at Francophonie Summit, official visit to France

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm and a high-ranking delegation left Hà Nội on Monday morning for state visits to Mongolia, Ireland, attendance at the 19th Francophonie Summit and an official visit to France from September 30-October 7.

He makes the visits at the invitation of Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, Irish President Michael D. Higgins and French President Emmanuel Macron, respectively.

The delegation include Bùi Thị Minh Hoài, Politburo member and Secretary of Hà Nội Party Committee; Nguyễn Duy Ngọc, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chief of the Party Central Committee Office; Lê Hoài Trung, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations; Bùi Thanh Sơn, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister; among others.

The top leader’s state visits to Mongolia, Ireland, attendance at the 19th Francophonie Summit and official visit to France once more affirm Việt Nam’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification of relations, and proactive international integration. The visits also reflect the importance that the Vietnamese Party and State attach to the traditional friendship with Mongolia, the friendship and multi-faceted cooperation with Ireland and the strategic partnership with France, as well as Việt Nam’s wish to upgrade and deepen cooperative frameworks in alignment with the new situations in and interests of the countries. — VNA/VNS