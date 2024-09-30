World Peace Council lauds Việt Nam’s human rights policy

GENEVA — World Peace Council (WPC) Executive Secretary Iraklis Tsavdaridis has commended Việt Nam’s consistent policy on human rights protection and promotion.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 57th session of the UN Human Rights Council (HRC), Tsavdaridis said Việt Nam has always paid attention to human rights and the protection of those rights, firstly the right to live in peace, welfare rights, and the right to the continuous improvement of living standards, which can be seen clearly in Việt Nam’s success in eliminating extreme poverty in the past.

This is the biggest human rights achievement the country has recorded so far, he said.

Tsavdaridis also highlighted Việt Nam’s improved international rankings despite a host of challenges in national construction and development, and affirmed support for Vietnamese people’s right to choose their path of development and progress.

The HRC on September 27 adopted the outcomes of the Universal Periodic Review (UPR)’s fourth cycle for Vietnam as part of its 57th regular session.

This adoption marked the completion of the fourth cycle review regarding the protection and promotion of human rights in Vietnam and paved the way for the next phase of implementing recommendations.

The event drew around 90 representatives from various countries, international and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) with consultative status to the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), including Vietnamese NGOs.

In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency, Nguyễn Thuý Hiền, Deputy Director of the Centre for Women and Development (CWD) under the Việt Nam Women’s Union, said in her remarks at the event, she spoke of the Vietnamese Government’s efforts in promoting gender equality and women’s and children’s rights, and facilitating the engagement of socio-political organisations and NGOs in this regard.

The Việt Nam Women's Union has also played an important role in poverty reduction and national target programmes, contributing to the implementation of the country's commitments on women, gender equality and development, Hiền said, adding that the CWD has been invited to give feedback on reports on the enforcement of the Law on Gender Equality and the drafting process of the revised law on human trafficking which will be submitted to the upcoming National Assembly session for approval.

Dương Thị Nga, Deputy Secretary General Viet Nam Peace and Development Foundation, emphasised cooperation between ministries and agencies throughout the UPR process, adding the fourth cycle one offers an opportunity for social organisations and the foundation in particular to make substantive contributions to the work. — VNS