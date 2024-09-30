Welcome ceremony held for Vietnamese top leader in Ulaanbaatar

ULAANBAATAR — A welcome ceremony at the highest protocol for heads of state was held at the Sükhbaatar Square, Ulaanbaatar, on Monday afternoon for General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President of Việt Nam Tô Lâm who is on a state visit to Mongolia.

Host President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh welcomed the Vietnamese top leader as his motorcade arrived. They then inspected the guard of honour.

Writing in the guest of honour book, Lâm highlighted the 70-year-old Việt Nam-Mongolia relationship with major cooperation achievements.

The leader said he and the Mongolian President would announce the elevation of the bilateral relationship to a comprehensive partnership later the same day, which is expected to open up a new period of development cooperation that is more substantive, effective, comprehensive, and long-lasting, for prosperity and happiness of their peoples.

Following the welcome ceremony, the two leaders had a retreat and will hold talks and witness the signing of a number of cooperation documents.

Lâm's two-day visit to Mongolia continues to implement Việt Nam's foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification of relations, and proactive and active international integration set at the 13th National Party Congress, the Politburo's Resolution 34 on a number of major orientations to realise the external policy given at the 13th National Party Congress, and Directive 25 of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat on strengthening and enhancing the position of multilateral external relations until 2030.

It also aims to further promote and deepen the bilateral cooperation with each partner, affirming Việt Nam's consistent policy of valuing friendly relations with traditional friends. — VNS