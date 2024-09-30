Việt Nam, Mongolia issue joint statement on establishing comprehensive partnership

ULAANBAATAR — Việt Nam and Mongolia issued a joint statement on the establishment of the comprehensive partnership during a state visit by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and State President Tô Lâm from September 30 to October 1.

The joint statement reads that during the trip, the Vietnamese leader had talks with Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, Chairman of the Parliament Dashzegve Amarbayasgalan, and Prime Minister Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene.

The leaders of both countries highly valued the traditional friendship between Việt Nam and Mongolia, which has been strengthened and expanded significantly over the last 70 years. They also discussed directions for developing bilateral ties in the future, along with some regional and international issues of mutual concern.

The Mongolian leaders affirmed that Mongolia views Việt Nam as an important partner in Southeast Asia and wishes to develop mutually beneficial cooperation in all spheres.

Meanwhile, Việt Nam emphasised that it attaches importance to fostering relations with Mongolia, respects the latter’s peace-loving, open, independent, and multi-pillar foreign policy as well as the “third neighbour” policy, and hopes to further promote bilateral ties in the future.

The leaders of both countries agreed that the development and intensification of Việt Nam-Mongolia relations align with the common interests of the two peoples and significantly contribute to regional and global peace, stability, and development. They agreed to elevate bilateral ties to a comprehensive partnership and continue to promote cooperation.

In particular, Việt Nam and Mongolia will strengthen political cooperation through such measures as increasing mutual visits, exchanges, and meetings at all levels between their parties, states, governments, and parliaments; bolstering ties between their legislative bodies; and maintaining the effectiveness of the political consultation mechanism at the deputy foreign minister level.

They will expand cooperation in national defence, security, and law enforcement, as well as in economic, trade, and investment partnerships.

Result-oriented collaboration will be promoted in such areas as agriculture, science, transportation, culture, sports, tourism, education, labour, environment, and social protection.

Additionally, the two countries will reinforce cooperation in regional and international affairs, including within the framework of international and regional organisations, and in addressing non-traditional security threats such as climate change, terrorism, and transnational crimes. The leaders also underscored the importance of maintaining peace, security, and stability in the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea), along with peacefully resolving disputes on the basis of the United Nations Charter, especially the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

During the visit, the two sides also signed several cooperation documents.

The countries’ leaders shared the view that the state visit to Mongolia by General Secretary and President Lâm significantly helps to guide and open up prospects for the friendship and cooperation between the two countries, according to the joint statement. — VNS