Congratulations extended to Botswana on 58th National Day

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm on September 30 sent a congratulatory message to Botswana's President Mokgweetsi Masisi on the occasion of the 58th National Day of the Southern African country (September 30, 1966-2024).

On this occasion, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn extended his congratulations to Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Botswana Lemogang Kwape. — VNS