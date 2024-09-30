Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
Newspaper

Home Politics & Law

Congratulations extended to Botswana on 58th National Day

September 30, 2024 - 19:23
Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm on September 30 sent a congratulatory message to Botswana's President Mokgweetsi Masisi on the occasion of the 58th National Day of the Southern African country.
Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm on September 30 sent a congratulatory message to Botswana's President Mokgweetsi Masisi on the occasion of the 58th National Day of the Southern African country (September 30, 1966-2024).

On this occasion, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn extended his congratulations to Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Botswana Lemogang Kwape. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Elevating Việt Nam-Ireland cooperation to new heights: Ambassador

In anticipation of the State visit of the Party General Secretary and President of Việt Nam, Tô Lâm, to Ireland from October 1 to 4, Vietnamese Ambassador to Ireland and the UK Đỗ Minh Hùng shared insights with the Việt Nam News Agency on the visit's significance and its expected impact on Việt Nam-Ireland relations.

E-paper

Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Dien Bien Phu Victory
Hanoi Tourism
scoop
Brandinfo
nomnom