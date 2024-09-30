Vietnamese, Mongolian leaders witness signing of cooperation agreements

ULAANBAATAR — Visiting General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and State President Tô Lâm and Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh witnessed the signing of cooperation agreements between the two countries' ministries, sectors and agencies following their talks in Ulaanbaatar on Monday afternoon.

The documents include a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on legal cooperation between Việt Nam’s Ministry of Justice and Mongolia’s Ministry of Justice and Internal Affairs; an MoU on cooperation between the two Ministries of Transport; and an MoU on tourism cooperation between Việt Nam’s Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism and Mongolia’s Ministry of Culture, Sports, Tourism, and Youth.

The other inked documents are an agreement on collaboration in cybersecurity and crime prevention between the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security and the Mongolian Ministry of Justice and Internal Affairs, and an MoU to strengthen friendly cooperation between the administrations of Hà Nội and Ulaanbaatar.

The Việt Nam Academy of Science and Technology sealed an MoU in cooperation with the Mongolian Academy of Sciences, while the Việt Nam National University Hanoi signed a similar pact with the Mongolian University of Science and Technology.

The Vietnamese top leader's two-day state visit to Mongolia from Monday aims to continue reaffirming Việt Nam's foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification of international relations, and extensive, intensive and comprehensive international integration. It also underscores that the Party and State of Việt Nam attach importance to the traditional friendship with Mongolia, and want to deepen and enhance the bilateral ties in a more practical and effective manner in line with the new situation. — VNS