Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
Newspaper

Home Politics & Law

Vietnamese, Mongolian leaders witness signing of cooperation agreements

September 30, 2024 - 17:41
The visit underscores that the Party and State of Việt Nam attach importance to the traditional friendship with Mongolia, and want to deepen and enhance the bilateral ties in a more practical and effective manner in line with the new situation.
Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm and Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh witness the signing of cooperation agreements between the two countries on Monday. VNA/VNS Photo

ULAANBAATAR — Visiting General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and State President Tô Lâm and Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh witnessed the signing of cooperation agreements between the two countries' ministries, sectors and agencies following their talks in Ulaanbaatar on Monday afternoon.

The documents include a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on legal cooperation between Việt Nam’s Ministry of Justice and Mongolia’s Ministry of Justice and Internal Affairs; an MoU on cooperation between the two Ministries of Transport; and an MoU on tourism cooperation between Việt Nam’s Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism and Mongolia’s Ministry of Culture, Sports, Tourism, and Youth.

The other inked documents are an agreement on collaboration in cybersecurity and crime prevention between the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security and the Mongolian Ministry of Justice and Internal Affairs, and an MoU to strengthen friendly cooperation between the administrations of Hà Nội and Ulaanbaatar.

The Việt Nam Academy of Science and Technology sealed an MoU in cooperation with the Mongolian Academy of Sciences, while the Việt Nam National University Hanoi signed a similar pact with the Mongolian University of Science and Technology.

The Vietnamese top leader's two-day state visit to Mongolia from Monday aims to continue reaffirming Việt Nam's foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification of international relations, and extensive, intensive and comprehensive international integration. It also underscores that the Party and State of Việt Nam attach importance to the traditional friendship with Mongolia, and want to deepen and enhance the bilateral ties in a more practical and effective manner in line with the new situation. — VNS

Mongolia Vietnam relations

Related Stories

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Elevating Việt Nam-Ireland cooperation to new heights: Ambassador

In anticipation of the State visit of the Party General Secretary and President of Việt Nam, Tô Lâm, to Ireland from October 1 to 4, Vietnamese Ambassador to Ireland and the UK Đỗ Minh Hùng shared insights with the Việt Nam News Agency on the visit's significance and its expected impact on Việt Nam-Ireland relations.

E-paper

Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Dien Bien Phu Victory
Hanoi Tourism
scoop
Brandinfo
nomnom