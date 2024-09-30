NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn meets voters in Hậu Giang

HẬU GIANG — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn on Monday asked Hậu Giang Province to focus on building a clean and strong Party, carefully prepare personnel and improve the quality of documents for the Party's 14th National Congress.

The meeting was in preparation for the eighth session of the 15th National Assembly.

Mẫn informed voters about advantages and achievements in socio-economic development as well as current difficulties in the global context.

He emphasised that the NA had been innovating its thinking and coming up with ways to build the legal system as well as discovering inadequacies and difficulties in amending laws and resolutions.

"Now we boldly let the locality decide and take responsibility based on the law, which can be applied to local conditions. We must take care of people's lives. Whatever the commune can do, it must do immediately. Whatever the district can do, the district must do immediately. Whatever the province can do, the province must do immediately, without waiting for central directives. This is a very new thinking in guiding," said Mẫn.

Answering voters' questions about preventing corruption and negativity, the NA Chairman highlighted that any mistakes would be dealt with, and the Party would continue to handle them humanely and publicly, with mass media exposure.

This anti-corruption work had brought confidence to the people, making the Party truly clean and strong, he added.

Voter Bùi Danh Dũng, from Lái Hiếu Ward, Ngã Bảy City was interested in health insurance.

He believed that the Party’s and State’s policies were very appropriate and correct in calling for the people to participate in universal health insurance.

But insurance costs had increased from VNĐ900,000 (US$36) to VNĐ1.2 million ($48), while coverage and the quality of services had not increased, so the poor were in great difficulty, he said.

Mẫn responded that the draft amended Law on Health Insurance addressed some issues such as patient care and transparency in medical examination services and insurance.

What Dũng said was very correct and this issue needed to be resolved very drastically, the NA chairman added.

Mẫn informed voters that the eighth session would have many important laws related to localities, businesses and people, such as the draft amended Law on Health Insurance, which when passed, would be amended to ensure fairness for patients, whether treated by on-demand services or health insurance.

The amended Law on Teachers and the Law on Employment would also focus on policies to take care of the people.

At the meeting, voters said they greatly appreciated the NA’s activities, which contributed to socio-economic development and ensured social security for the people.

Voters made recommendations to NA Chairman Mẫn on many issues related to social insurance policies, land policies, resettlement compensation, textbooks and policies for preschool teachers.

The eighth session of the 15th NA is scheduled to begin on October 21 and close on November 30. — VNS