Việt Nam, France issue joint statement

HÀ NỘI – Việt Nam and France have issued a joint statement on the outcomes of French President Emmanuel Macron’s state visit to Việt Nam from May 25 to 27.

The statement notes that faced with an international environment marked by the continuous rise of tensions and after bilateral relations were elevated to a comprehensive strategic partnership on October 7, 2024 during the official visit to France by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Tô Lâm, the two sides reaffirmed the willingness to deepen their countries' partnership of trust to strengthen their independence, self-reliance, and development, in particular by increasing delegation exchanges at high and all levels, as well as by improving the effectiveness of cooperation and dialogue mechanisms between the two countries.

This partnership is based on their commitment to respecting the United Nations Charter and its principles, a common ambition to ensure a stable and prosperous world order, and the determination to make an ambitious and collective response to global challenges.

On this occasion, the two sides welcomed the two countries’ imminent adoption of the 2025–2028 action plan for implementing the joint statement on elevating Việt Nam – France relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership, and their agreement to coordinate closely to carry out the plan, with a view to continuing to deepen and enhance bilateral relations in a substantive and effective manner, thereby meeting the aspirations of both countries’ peoples.

Việt Nam and France reaffirmed the essential role of multilateralism, in which the UN holds a central place. They also reaffirmed their commitment to the UN Charter, particularly with special emphasis on the promotion and protection of human rights and fundamental freedom rights, which are key factors of each country’s development. The two countries pledged to strengthen coordination and consultation at international forums and organisations, including the UN and the International Organisation of La Francophonie.

Việt Nam and France support the enhancement of relations between Việt Nam and the European Union (EU), as well as the ASEAN – France Development Partnership and the ASEAN – EU Strategic Partnership, according to the statement.

The two countries reiterated their shared commitment to promoting international peace, security, and stability.

They reiterated their commitment to maintaining peace, security, and stability in the East Sea, as well as to fully respecting the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). Both countries emphasised that UNCLOS sets the legal framework for all activities involving the seas and oceans, and is of strategic importance as it serves as the basis for ocean-related activities at national, regional, and international levels. Therefore, they said, the convention’s integrity must be preserved.

Việt Nam and France reaffirm their commitment to the principle of peaceful resolution of disputes between states and resolutely oppose any threat of force or any use of force contrary to international law. Both countries reaffirmed the importance of maintaining the freedom of unhindered navigation and overflight, as well as the right of innocent passage, in the East Sea and throughout the world. They called on countries in the region to fully implement the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC) and support all regional efforts to soon achieve a Code of Conduct (COC) that is truly effective, substantive, and consistent with international law, particularly UNCLOS.

French President Emmanuel Macron outlined France's efforts to swiftly achieve a complete and unconditional ceasefire in Ukraine. Both countries emphasised the importance of achieving a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in Ukraine, in accordance with international law and the fundamental principles set out in the UN Charter.

Việt Nam and France reiterated the special importance of respecting the independence, territorial integrity, and sovereignty of all states.

The two countries reaffirmed their desire to establish peace and security stability in the Middle East. They called for and pledge to cooperate to seek a diplomatic solution to the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip, with a lasting ceasefire as the prerequisite. They also reaffirmed their commitment to supporting the two-state solution, the only solution capable of meeting the legitimate aspirations for peace and security of both Palestinians and Israelis.

Việt Nam and France also reiterated their wish to strengthen their respective independence, self-reliance, and development, particularly through developing defence relations in order to strengthen their strategic autonomy and according to their needs; and continuing to strengthen cooperation in the prevention and fight against crime, irregular immigration, and illicit human trafficking, as well as cooperation in civil security.

In addition, they will promote an international trade environment conducive to common prosperity, continue the full implementation of the EU – Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), and pledge to advocate the ratification of the EU – Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA). France agreed to support Việt Nam in implementing the legal framework to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, and in establishing a rigorous and effective fisheries control and surveillance system in accordance with current European and international standards.

The two countries will strengthen cooperation in strategic areas, especially infrastructure, urban connectivity, rail transport, aeronautics, aerospace, geology and mineral resources, and low-carbon energy, as well as cooperation in training high-quality human resources in science – technology and innovation.

France reaffirmed its readiness to support the revival of Vietnam's nuclear power programme and the sustainable exploitation of mineral resources.

Besides, both countries welcomed the UN General Assembly’s adoption of the UN Convention against Cybercrime and the signing ceremony to be held in Hà Nội in October 2025.

The joint statement notes that France and Việt Nam are committed to maintaining and intensifying cooperation in health care.

Ten years since the adoption of the 2015 Paris Agreement, they reiterated their determination to achieve its objectives in order to combat climate change. The two countries also reaffirmed their support for the conclusions of the first Global Stocktake of the Paris Agreement, adopted at COP28, particularly the gradual phase-out of fossil fuels.

France welcomed Vietnam's ambitious goals of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 and eliminating the use of coal for electricity generation by 2050. France will continue to support Vietnam’s efforts to achieve this, particularly within the framework of the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP).

The two sides are also committed to strengthening ocean protection globally and support France and Costa Rica’s organisationof the third UN Ocean Conference (UNOC). France welcomed Vietnam's efforts to complete the approval procedures for the Agreement in conformity with the Convention on the Law of the Sea on the Conservation and Sustainable Use of Marine Biological Diversity of Areas Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ).

The two countries also reiterated their determination to implement and achieve the targets and objectives of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, adopted in 2022. They called for active negotiations at the second part of the fifth session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC5.2), to be held in Geneva in August 2025, on an international legally binding instrument on plastic pollution, including in the marine environment, to work towards its signing, ratification, and implementation.

Việt Nam and France reaffirmed the essential importance of people-to-people exchanges in bilateral relations. They undertook to vigorously promote exchanges between the two peoples, by fostering cooperation in the fields of culture, health, higher education, agriculture and the environment, science, and innovation, in particular through student and researcher exchange programmes, promoted by the new Hubert Curien Partnership, as well as the teaching of French and Vietnamese languages, and all other forms of cooperation that help strengthen mutual understanding between the two peoples.

They agreed to continue developing the Franco-Vietnamese university programmes established in Việt Nam to train high-quality human resources in science and technology, and to cooperate in developing cutting-edge technologies. VNS