Việt Nam, France collaborate in vaccine production technology transfer

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam Vaccine JSC (VNVC) and French pharmaceutical group Sanofi on May 26 exchanged an agreement to initiate the transfer of Sanofi’s technology for vaccine production at VNVC’s vaccine and biologicals plant.

The partnership marks a significant milestone in enhancing bilateral cooperation in key sectors amid globalisation, especially in healthcare. It also represents a strategic step for Việt Nam’s health sector to expand international collaboration in high-tech science, aiming to reinforce national health security and boost its preparedness for future disease outbreaks.

Under the agreement, VNVC and Sanofi will gradually implement technology transfers to enable domestic production of several key Sanofi vaccines that are widely used in Việt Nam. In addition, Sanofi will support VNVC in training human resources and quality management in vaccine research and manufacturing.

Ngô Chí Dũng, General Director and Chairman of VNVC, spoke highly of the significance of the deal in strengthening Việt Nam’s vaccine production capabilities.

He noted that, as the government is promoting the development of the private sector and international cooperation in science and technology, the partnership with Sanofi will allow VNVC in particular, and the domestic vaccine industry in general, to rapidly scale up manufacturing and produce high-quality vaccines that meet global standards.

The collaboration is expected to give Việt Nam rapid access to cutting-edge technologies, optimise R&D efforts, and ensure timely domestic supply, thus contributing significantly to national health security.

According to Dũng, Sanofi currently supplies Việt Nam with tens of millions of high-quality vaccine doses annually for private immunisation programmes. These include Hexaxim (6-in-1), Tetraxim (4-in-1), Adacel (for diphtheria, pertussis, and tetanus), Imojev (Japanese encephalitis), Verorab (rabies), Menactra (meningococcal meningitis), Avaxim (hepatitis A), Vaxigrip Tetra (influenza), and Typhim VI (typhoid).

Once these vaccines are produced domestically, they are expected to be more affordable and widely available, improving immunisation access for both children and adults.

As part of its strategic vision for vaccine self-reliance, VNVC is currently developing a state-of-the-art vaccine and biologicals plant in the Mekong Delta province of Long An.

Covering 26,000 square metres, the factory is being built with an initial investment of 2 trillion VNĐ (US$78.7 million) and is designed to meet the highest Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) standards set by the World Health Organisation (WHO), the European Union (EU), and the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA). — VNS