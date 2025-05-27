Maritime transport maintains strong growth

HÀ NỘI — The nation's maritime and inland waterway transport sectors have continued to demonstrate robust growth during the first four months of 2025, signalling a steady recovery in trade and logistics activities after a period of economic uncertainty.

According to the Vietnam Maritime and Waterway Administration (VIMAWA), under the Ministry of Construction, total cargo via ports reached 370.5 million tonnes, up 11 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Container cargo played a pivotal role in this upward trend, with an output of 10.52 million TEUs, an 11 per cent year-on-year increase. Both imports and exports posted impressive gains, each growing by 14 per cent to 3.29 million TEUs and 3.4 million TEUs, respectively. Domestic container cargo also rose by six per cent to 3.82 million TEUs.

The cargo structure at ports included 71 million tonnes of exports, up three per cent, and 95.3 million tonnes of imports, up nine per cent. Meanwhile, domestically transported cargo reached 202.9 million tonnes, marking a strong 14 per cent increase. Transit goods handled at ports totalled 1.44 million tonnes.

These figures highlight the resurgence in both international trade and domestic economic activities.

Localities that recorded notable growth in total cargo via ports included HCM City (almost 13 per cent), Vũng Tàu (9 per cent) and Hải Phòng (5.5 per cent).

Other provinces also saw impressive growth, including Quảng Ngãi (33.6 per cent), Cần Thơ (25 per cent), Đồng Nai (19 per cent), Nghệ An (15 per cent) and Bình Thuận (11 per cent).

However, some areas experienced a decline in cargo volumes, including Thừa Thiên Huế, An Giang, Hà Tĩnh and Thái Bình. Notably, Đà Nẵng saw a 5.9 per cent decrease.

The inland waterway port system also contributed to the positive performance. The northern region saw a 33 per cent increase in total cargo volume, reaching nearly 32 million tonnes.

The southern region posted growth of nearly 10 per cent in general and experienced a remarkable 46 per cent increase in container volume at ports.

In contrast, the central region faced a downturn, with cargo volume down eight per cent and container volume via ports plummeting by 78 per cent, suggesting continued weakness in transportation demand in that region.

As of April 2025, more than 17,000 foreign vessels had passed through Việt Nam’s seaport system—a seven per cent increase year-over-year.

Domestic ship traffic was even more dynamic, with nearly 19,800 vessels recorded, a 17 per cent increase.

VIMAWA projects that cargo via ports will reach 464 million tonnes by the end of May, a 13 per cent increase year-on-year.

Key projections include 254 million tonnes of domestic cargo, up 21 per cent, 89.6 million tonnes of exports, 119 million tonnes of imports, up 7 per cent, and 13.23 million TEUs of container cargo, up 13 per cent. — VNS