E-commerce to support farmers with market access

HÀ NỘI The Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Centre for E-commerce and Digital Technology (eComDX) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with leading e-commerce enterprises, including Shopee and TikTok Việt Nam, along with departments of industry and trade from Lai Châu, Thái Nguyên, Lạng Sơn, Yên Bái and Điện Biên provinces.

The agreement marks a significant step towards strengthening cooperation between government authorities and digital platforms. Its objectives include supporting digital skills training, improving e-commerce infrastructure, and expanding the promotion and distribution of local products via digital platforms.

The initiative is expected to accelerate digital transformation and boost online business capacity in these underdeveloped areas.

The activities under the memorandum aim to build a competitive e-commerce environment and expand market access for local businesses.

In addition to providing essential knowledge and tools for digital commerce, the programme seeks to help bring regional speciality products to national consumers.

According to the Vietnam E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency (IDEA), developing a sustainable regional e-commerce ecosystem requires four strategic pillars: improving policies to support e-commerce in highland areas aligned with national digital economy and transformation strategies; applying digital technology in product development, traceability and brand protection; strengthening digital logistics and distribution infrastructure in remote areas; and enhancing digital capabilities at the local level through training and technical assistance for businesses, households and public officials.

Despite growing awareness, digital adoption in the midland and mountainous regions remains limited due to constraints in infrastructure, workforce availability, and traditional business practices.

Lê Hoàng Oanh, Director General of IDEA, noted that digital transformation is no longer optional but an essential requirement. She said that e-commerce is one of the core pillars driving comprehensive digitalisation at the local level, particularly in areas facing socioeconomic challenges.

Improving digital business capacity is fundamental to give each speciality product a digital brand, enabling e-commerce to become a viable tool for livelihoods, value creation, and the promotion of regional cultural identity. VNS