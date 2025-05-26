Sun Life Vietnam increases charter capital to VNĐ18.434 trillion

HCM CITY — Sun Life Vietnam has been given official approval by the Ministry of Finance to increase its charter capital from VNĐ17.944 trillion to VNĐ18.434 trillion ($711.2 million).

This capital increase is part of Sun Life’s long-term and sustainable growth strategy in Việt Nam, with the goal of continuously improving financial capacity, expanding operations and optimising customer experience.

With this additional capital, Sun Life Vietnam will continue to strengthen its position as one of the insurance companies with the leading charter capital in the market.

The strong growth in terms of operational scale, number of customers, as well as network of sales channels and service centres in recent times is a testament to the long-term commitment and comprehensive investment strategy of Sun Life Canada Group in the Vietnamese market.

Sun Life Vietnam is a member of Sun Life Canada Group - one of the leading international financial services organisations, headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

The group provides comprehensive financial solutions, including insurance and wealth management for individual and corporate clients in many key markets around the world such as Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Japan, the Philippines, Indonesia, India, China, Singapore, Australia, Malaysia, Bermuda and Việt Nam. As of March 31, 2025, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1,130 trillion.

Continuing to enhance financial capacity not only demonstrates the group's strategic vision in Việt Nam, but also affirms its commitment to providing sustainable, safe and flexible insurance and financial solutions to the Vietnamese people. — VNS