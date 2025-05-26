Bắc Ninh aims to become Việt Nam's leading semiconductor industrial hub

BẮC NINH — The People’s Committee of Bắc Ninh Province has set an ambitious goal to transform the province into a leading semiconductor industrial hub in northern Việt Nam during the 2025–2030 period, and beyond.

Bắc Ninh will focus on the deep development of the semiconductor industry, establish a centralised information technology zone, and train a highly skilled workforce, including engineers and microchip specialists.

The province will also step up efforts to attract foreign investment, particularly from major corporations in the semiconductor sector.

Between 2030 and 2045, Bắc Ninh, as outlined under Plan No. 323/KH-UBND, aims to become a regional centre for microchip and semiconductor production.

It plans to build chip manufacturing plants, master several core technologies, and integrate deeply into the global semiconductor supply chain, exporting products under the 'Made in Việt Nam' brand.

By 2030, it wants to have trained at least 30,050 workers in the semiconductor industry. Of the total, 1.8 per cent will be university graduates and 43.3 per cent college-level technicians. The remainder will undergo intermediate training or upskilling and conversion programmes.

A dedicated industrial cluster for semiconductor support industries will be established to reduce dependency on imported components and materials.

Bắc Ninh also aims to attract three to five major technology corporations to invest in manufacturing plants and R&D centres in the province, while encouraging existing investors to expand operations. The vision is to establish Bắc Ninh as a top production and export centre for microchips in the region.

To realise this vision, the provincial People’s Committee has tasked the Department of Finance to coordinate with relevant agencies to complete mechanisms and policies for semiconductor development.

Proposed policies include corporate income tax exemptions for semiconductor investors, import tax incentives for high-tech components and equipment used in research and production, and a ‘60 per cent green lane’ policy to fast-track administrative procedures for semiconductor-related projects.

Additional incentives are being considered, such as low-interest credit support for semiconductor start-ups, the building of a semiconductor innovation support fund for domestic firms and financial aid for land rental costs in local industrial zones for semiconductor manufacturers.

The province will ensure the provision of essential infrastructure and internationally standardised internet services to support high-tech production. It will also explore the establishment of a research and development centre for microchips and semiconductor manufacturing.

In the first four months of this year, Bắc Ninh has emerged as the top performer in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) nationwide. It secured over US$1.91 billion, 2.2 times higher than the same period last year. — BIZHUB/VNS