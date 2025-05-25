El Salvador eyes strategic cooperation in banknote printing

By Ly Ly Cao

HÀ NỘI — Given the evolving landscape of global monetary security and technological cooperation, El Salvador has expressed a strong interest in partnering with Việt Nam’s Q&T Hi-tech Polymer, a company rapidly gaining international recognition for its advanced technology used in banknote printing.

During a recent visit on May 20, the Ambassador of El Salvador to Việt Nam, Ruben Omar Orozco Burgos, toured the Q&T production facility.

The visit was not only ceremonial but also deeply strategic, fostering an open dialogue about potential bilateral collaboration in the sensitive and sovereign domain of currency production.

Q&T’s leadership emphasised the significance of this visit as a milestone in forging international partnerships around secure, sustainable and technologically advanced currency solutions.

"At Q&T, we take pride in our cutting-edge technology and unwavering commitment to quality, which enable us to produce polymer substrates that are not only durable and secure but also environmentally conscious," Lương Ngọc Anh, chairman of Q&T, noted, stressing the firm’s dedication to innovation and excellence.

Q&T has emerged as a leading Vietnamese manufacturer of polymer banknote substrates, an area of rising importance as nations seek more secure and long-lasting alternatives to traditional paper currency.

This innovative material offers superior resistance to moisture, wear and counterfeiting, qualities that are especially valued in regions with challenging climate conditions and high currency circulation rates.

Expertise in polymer currency

The National Banknote Printing Plant of Việt Nam, the country’s sole authorised entity for printing both paper and polymer currency, has had a productive relationship with Q&T.

Over the last three years, Q&T's polymer substrate has been subjected to rigorous testing and practical application by the plant. The results have been encouraging.

“The polymer base supplied by Q&T has proven to meet all technical and security standards set by our Institute of Physics,” said Nguyễn Đức Cường, Chairman of the National Banknote Printing Plant of Việt Nam.

“Its compatibility with our current printing systems and its high resistance to Việt Nam’s humid climate are clear advantages.”

He further elaborated on the product’s superior ink adhesion and visual clarity, emphasising that the substrate maintains image sharpness and resists fading during circulation.

Cường also acknowledged Q&T's ongoing research and integration of anti-counterfeit technologies, including transparent windows, active imagery and 3D features, all of which enhance the security of modern banknotes.

"We are confident that Q&T is fully capable of supplying polymer substrates that meet the highest requirements of central banks and minting facilities around the world," Cường said.

Ambassador Burgos’ remarks underscored El Salvador’s growing interest in diversifying its monetary infrastructure and exploring regional and global partners capable of providing innovative solutions.

"I’m deeply impressed by Q&T’s development and their advanced printing and security technology," he said.

"Although El Salvador currently uses the US dollar and has legalised Bitcoin, any future changes to our monetary system would certainly lead me to advise our government to explore cooperation with Q&T."

This statement is especially significant given the geopolitical importance of national currency sovereignty.

El Salvador’s ambassador acknowledged the sensitive nature of currency production and lauded Việt Nam’s progress in asserting full control over its monetary printing capabilities in just two decades, a benchmark of national maturity and technological self-reliance.

He also extended an invitation to Q&T, expressing hope that the Vietnamese firm could visit El Salvador and other Latin American countries to initiate direct discussions with local monetary authorities.

"I hope that one day Q&T can visit the banknote printing facilities in my homeland and even consider setting up a base there to supply materials regionally," he added.

Ngọc Anh graciously expressed gratitude for the ambassador’s invitation and set a visit to the country later this year.

For Q&T, expansion into Latin America would not only bolster its global presence but also affirm its role as a reliable provider of high-tech, secure solutions for currency production. — BIZHUB/VNS