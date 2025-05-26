Vietjet places order for 20 Airbus planes to fuel future expansion

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese budget carrier Vietjet has signed a significant agreement with Airbus for the purchase of 20 widebody A330-900 aircraft, aiming to support its strategic growth over the next decade.

The deal was officially inked in Hà Nội on Monday by the Vietjet Chairwoman and the President of Airbus International. The signing ceremony was witnessed by Vietnamese President Lương Cường and French President Emmanuel Macron, who is on an official state visit to Việt Nam.

This major investment will enable Vietjet to expand its international flight network, increase capacity on key Asia-Pacific routes, and prepare for the launch of future long-haul services to Europe, according to the airline.

Vietjet Chairwoman Nguyễn Thị Phương Thảo said: “These modern Airbus aircraft, with the latest levels of efficiency and lower fuel consumption, have accompanied Vietjet’s growth and will continue to support Vietjet’s global flight network expansion."

She added that Vietjet remains dedicated to enhancing connectivity and providing sustainable air travel for millions of passengers in Việt Nam and around the world.

The President of Airbus International Wouter van Wersch, said: “We are proud that the carrier has selected the A330neo as its widebody aircraft of choice to build on its success and we look forward to continuing our partnership as Vietjet expands its reach.”

Vietjet’s new agreement with Airbus doubles its firm orders for the A330neo to 40 aircraft. In addition to the widebody order, Vietjet also has 96 A320neo family single-aisle jets on order. — VNS