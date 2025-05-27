French President and First Lady visit University of Science and Technology of Hà Nội

French President Macron concludes state visit to Việt Nam
|French President Emmanuel Macron answered questions and engaged in an exchange with students of the University of Science and Technology of Hà Nội. VNA/VNS Photo An Đăng
HÀ NỘI — As part of his State visit to Việt Nam, on the morning of May 27, 2025, President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron visited and held an exchange with students at the University of Science and Technology of Hà Nội (USTH), also known as the Việt Nam–France University.
Established in 2009 under a bilateral cooperation agreement between the Governments of Việt Nam and France, USTH is a public university built to meet international standards.
Vice President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân accompanied the delegation during the visit. — VNS
|Students of the University of Science and Technology of Hà Nội welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron and his spouse. VNA/VNS Photo An Đăng
|French President Emmanuel Macron and his spouse, together with Vice President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân, posed for a group photo with delegates, lecturers, and students of the University of Science and Technology of Hà Nội. VNA/VNS Photo An Đăng
|French President Emmanuel Macron answers questions and engages with students at the University of Science and Technology of Hà Nội during his State visit to Việt Nam.
VNA/VNS Photo An Đăng
|French President Emmanuel Macron and Vice President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân, along with other delegates, attend the groundbreaking ceremony of the VNVC vaccine and biological products plant, featuring technology transferred by French pharmaceutical group Sanofi.
VNA/VNS Photo An Đăng