French President and First Lady visit University of Science and Technology of Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — As part of his State visit to Việt Nam, on the morning of May 27, 2025, President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron visited and held an exchange with students at the University of Science and Technology of Hà Nội (USTH), also known as the Việt Nam–France University.

Established in 2009 under a bilateral cooperation agreement between the Governments of Việt Nam and France, USTH is a public university built to meet international standards.

Vice President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân accompanied the delegation during the visit. — VNS