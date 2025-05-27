General Secretary Tô Lâm and French President visit Hồ Chí Minh Relic Site at Presidential Palace

|
|General Secretary Tô Lâm and French President Emmanuel Macron. VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất
HÀ NỘI — General Secretary Tô Lâm and French President Emmanuel Macron visited the Hồ Chí Minh Relic Site at the Presidential Palace in Hà Nội on Monday, as part of the latter's visit to Việt Nam.
Both leaders also planted a tree symbolising the friendship between two nations inside the vicinity of the relic site.
|
|General Secretary Tô Lâm and the French President visited the Hồ Chí Minh Relic Site at the Presidential Palace. VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất
|
|
|
|General Secretary Tô Lâm and French President Emmanuel Macron planted a friendship tree at the Hồ Chí Minh Relic Site within the Presidential Palace. VNA/VNS Photo Phạm Kiên
|
|
|General Secretary Tô Lâm and French President Emmanuel Macron visited President Hồ Chí Minh’s stilt house at the Hồ Chí Minh Relic Site within the Presidential Palace. VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất
|
|
