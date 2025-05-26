French President Macron, wife taking a stroll in Hà Nội's Old Quarter

HÀ NỘI — After attending the State banquet hosted by Vietnamese President Lương Cường, French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron took a stroll in the Old Quarter of Hà Nội on Monday night.

The pair can be seen visiting the St Joseph Cathedral and having friendly interactions with the local residents.

France's top leader is in Việt Nam for a three-day State visit, the first to the country since he was elected President in 2017. Macron earlier in the day has met with General Secretary Tô Lâm, held official talks with President Lương Cường, and had a meeting with National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn.

During his visit, Việt Nam and France has signed 10 bilateral cooperation documents in the fields of defence and security, archival work, justice, agriculture and the environment, transport, science and technology, peaceful use of nuclear energy, climate change adaptation, return of citizens, aerospace, civil aviation, power transmission, seaport use, and vaccine technology. — VNS