Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

French President Macron, wife taking a stroll in Hà Nội's Old Quarter

May 26, 2025 - 23:50
France's top leader is in Việt Nam for a three-day State visit, the first to the country since he was elected President in 2017. Macron earlier in the day has met with General Secretary Tô Lâm, held official talks with President Lương Cường, and had a meeting with National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn.
French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron waved to local residents as they walked around the St Joseph Cathedral in Hà Nội on May 26 night. — VNA/VNS Photos

HÀ NỘI — After attending the State banquet hosted by Vietnamese President Lương Cường, French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron took a stroll in the Old Quarter of Hà Nội on Monday night.

The pair can be seen visiting the St Joseph Cathedral and having friendly interactions with the local residents.

French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron took a stroll in the Old Quarter of Hà Nội.

France's top leader is in Việt Nam for a three-day State visit, the first to the country since he was elected President in 2017. Macron earlier in the day has met with General Secretary Tô Lâm, held official talks with President Lương Cường, and had a meeting with National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn.

During his visit, Việt Nam and France has signed 10 bilateral cooperation documents in the fields of defence and security, archival work, justice, agriculture and the environment, transport, science and technology, peaceful use of nuclear energy, climate change adaptation, return of citizens, aerospace, civil aviation, power transmission, seaport use, and vaccine technology. — VNS

French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron took a stroll in the Old Quarter of Hà Nội.
French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron in front of the St Joseph Cathedral.
French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron in front of the St Joseph Cathedral.
French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron are all smiles as they talk with local residents.
French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron are all smiles as they talk with local residents.
French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron listened to an introduction on the history of Hà Nội's Old Quarter.
French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron.
French President Emmanuel Macron.
Vietnam France diplomatic relations

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Party leader values multifaceted cooperation with France

Both sides agreed to enhance cooperation in energy transition, with France supporting Việt Nam within the framework of the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP); and expand collaboration into nuclear energy, human resources training, and the peaceful use of atomic energy, such as in the healthcare sector.
Politics & Law

ASEAN’s future is shaped by young people: PM

During a session with ASEAN youth representatives, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính expressed confidence that the bright future of the bloc will be written by a generation of youth who dare to think, act and lead for a united and sustainable ASEAN.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom