Home Politics & Law

Hungarian President arrives in Hà Nội, beginning official visit to Việt Nam

May 27, 2025 - 21:21
The visit demonstrates the strong political will of the two countries’ high-level leaders to further deepen the comprehensive partnership established in 2018, contributing to enhanced mutual understanding.
Hungarian President Sulyok Tamas and his spouse arrived in Hà Nội on Tuesday evening. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Hungarian President Sulyok Tamas and his spouse, Nagy Zsuzsanna, arrived in Hà Nội on Tuesday evening, beginning their official visit to Việt Nam from May 27-29, at the invitation of State President Lương Cường.

President Tamas and his entourage were welcomed at Nội Bài International Airport by Minister of Education and Training Nguyễn Kim Sơn, Vietnamese Ambassador to Hungary Bùi Lê Thái and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Anh Tuấn.

Taking place as the two countries are celebrating the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations (February 3, 1950 – 2025), President Tamas’ visit to Việt Nam marks a significant milestone and opens new cooperation opportunities in the Việt Nam–Hungary Comprehensive Partnership, said Ambassador Thai.

The visit demonstrates the strong political will of the two countries’ high-level leaders to further deepen the comprehensive partnership established in 2018, contributing to enhanced mutual understanding, he added.

Hungarian President Sulyok Tamás and his spouse arrive in Hà Nội, beginning their official visit to Việt Nam. — VNA/VNS Photo Minh Đức

Hungarian Ambassador to Việt Nam Tibor Baloghdi emphasised that diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and Hungary are built on a solid foundation of mutual respect, cooperation, and long-standing ties. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations on February 3, 1950, Hungary has consistently supported Việt Nam across many fields, and they have now become important partners of each other.

He said he believes Việt Nam also values its relationship with Hungary. In this context, President Tamas’ official visit to Việt Nam is a meaningful milestone in bilateral relations, reflecting the highest-level diplomatic commitment. — VNS

