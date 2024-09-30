Việt Nam’s top leader meets with Mongolian PM

ULAANBAATAR — Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm had a meeting with Chairman of the ruling Mongolian People's Party (MPP) and Prime Minister Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene in the capital city of Ulaanbaatar on September 30, as part of his ongoing state visit to the East Asian country.

Both leaders expressed their delight at the elevation of bilateral ties to the level of a comprehensive partnership during Lâm’s visit.

They agreed to further enhance political trust by maintaining the exchange of all-level delegations, stepping up substantial and mutually beneficial cooperation to create a significant shift in economic, trade, and investment relations, and further upholding the role of the Việt Nam-Mongolia Inter-Governmental Committee.

They committed to actively encouraging firms to participate in trade promotion programmes and business connectivity initiatives in both countries, aiming for stable growth in trade cooperation.

The leaders stressed the importance of deepening people-to-people exchanges, as well as cultural and educational collaboration, while promoting broader joint work in labour, sci-tech, and information and communications.

Lâm affirmed Việt Nam's consistent policy of valuing cooperation with Mongolia and expressed his wish to develop bilateral ties in an increasingly substantive, effective and long-term manner, in line with the interests, potential and needs of both nations.

He praised the signing of a new cooperation document between the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) and the MPP, which laid a foundation to advance party-to-party relations in the future.

On the occasion, Lâm thanked the Mongolian Government and people for their support of US$200,000 to help residents of northern Việt Nam recover from the damage caused by recent Typhoon Yagi.

PM Oyun-Erdene congratulated Việt Nam on its socio-economic achievements and increasingly important position and role in the region and the world. He affirmed that strengthening comprehensive and extensive cooperation with Việt Nam is a top priority of Mongolia's foreign policy in the region.

He expressed a desire to further expand cooperation with Việt Nam in various fields, including politics, national defence-security, economy-trade, education, sci-tech, transportation, logistics, culture, sports, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges, as well as at multilateral forums and mechanisms in line with the bilateral comprehensive partnership. — VNS