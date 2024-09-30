Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos presents credentials

VIENTIANE — Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyễn Minh Tâm presented his credentials to Lao Party General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith in Vientiane on September 30.

Sisoulith noted that Ambassador Tâm is taking on his duties at a time when the bilateral relationship is increasingly deepening, practical and effective. Both nations are actively preparing for the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits and the 45th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-45).

He asked both countries’ ministries and agencies to work closely together to effectively realise high-level cooperation agreements and treaties, as well as the Việt Nam-Laos joint statement. He stressed that the diplomat plays a critical role as a bridge between the two nations to facilitate the effective implementation of these agreements.

The Lao leader expressed his belief that during his tenure, Ambassador Tâm will continue to effectively advise leaders of both Parties and countries on the Việt Nam-Laos relationship. He emphasised the need to enhance political, diplomatic, and national defence-security ties, particularly by making breakthroughs in economic cooperation. This includes connecting the two economies, as well as financial, monetary, infrastructure, transportation, telecommunications, and tourism sectors.

Ambassador Tâm assured the Lao leader that Việt Nam attaches great importance and gives the highest priority to nurturing and consolidating great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation with the Lao Party, State and people. Together with Laos, Việt Nam is committed to preserving and passing on their unique relationship to future generations.

Tâm pledged that he, along with the embassy and its agencies, will make every effort to effectively serve as a bridge and coordinator. This will assist ministries, agencies, and localities in improving the effectiveness of cooperation with their Lao counterparts, including the successful implementation of high-level cooperation agreements and joint statements, as well as the Việt Nam-Laos cooperation agreement.

The embassy will continue working closely with the Lao side to deepen the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation across various fields between the two Parties, States and people, he said. — VNS