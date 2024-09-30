Vietnamese leaders congratulate China on 75th founding anniverary

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee (CPV) and State President Tô Lâm has sent a message of congratulations to General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (October 1).

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn extended congratulatory messages to Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China Zhao Leji, respectively.

In their messages, the Vietnamese Party and State leaders congratulated the Chinese Party, State and people on their significant achievements on socio-economic development, reform and opening-up over the past 75 years. They expressed their belief that under the leadership of the CPC Central Committee, with Xi at the core, China will successfully achieve the strategic goals set out by the 20th National Party Congress, turning China into a modern, strong and prosperous, socialist country with democracy, civilisation and harmony, making contributions to peace, stability, and prosperous development in the region and the world.

Stressing that the Vietnamese Party, State and people consistently identify strengthening and developing a stable, healthy and friendly and cooperative relations with China as a strategic choice and a top priority in Việt Nam's foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification of external relations.

They affirmed their readiness to work closely with China's senior leaders to maintain regular exchanges and enhance strategic guidance for bilateral ties based on high-level common perceptions. They are committed to fostering and consolidating the traditional friendship between the two Parties and nations, raising mutual understanding between their people, and further promoting the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries and building a Việt Nam-China community with a shared future in a deeper, more substantive and effective manner, for the practical benefits of their people, and for peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

On the occasion, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn, who also serves as Chairman of the Việt Nam-China Steering Committee for Bilateral Cooperation, extended congratulations to Wang Yi, Director of the Office of the CPC Central Committee’s Foreign Affairs Commission, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Chairman of the China-Việt Nam Steering Committee for Bilateral Cooperation. — VNS