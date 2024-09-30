Việt Nam wants enhanced all-round ties with Mongolia: Top leader

ULAANBAATAR — Việt Nam always seeks to strengthen its relations with Mongolia in all areas, aligning with the interests, potential and needs of both countries on the basis of the sound traditional friendship shared over the past seven decades, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and State President Tô Lâm said on September 30.

Meeting with Mongolian Chairman of the Parliament Dashzegve Amarbayasgalan as part of his state visit to Mongolia, Lâm expressed his delight at the trip which took place at a time when bilateral relations are developing robustly in various domains.

Việt Nam always remembers and treasures the sentiments and valuable supports that the State and people of Mongolia have given to Việt Nam during the country’s struggle for national independence as well as national construction and development nowadays, he stressed, adding that he appreciates Mongolia’s treasuring the relations with Việt Nam as well as recognising the nation a leading important partner in Southeast Asia.

Amarbayasgalan, for his part, welcomed Lâm’s visit and expressed his belief that it will contribute to enhancing cooperation and deepening the Việt Nam-Mongolia comprehensive partnership that the Vietnamese leader and Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh have announced. He said this partnership will be a foundation for promoting the comprehensive development of all-round cooperation between the two sides in the time ahead.

At the event, the two sides spoke highly of the cooperation and exchanges between the two parliaments which have developed more substantially, both bilaterally and multilaterally.

They concurred to continue effectively and comprehensive carrying out the cooperation agreements between the two parliaments in 2018, promoting the role of the legislative bodies in reviewing and supervising the implementation of the documents signed between the two countries, and promoting the exchanges of high-level delegations, including young parliamentarians.

They agreed that the two parliaments should enhance the role of the friendship parliamentarians groups while pushing consultation coordination and mutual support at inter-parliamentary forums such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union, Asia-Europe Parliamentary Partnership, and Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum, as well as discussing regional and international issues of mutual concern.

The two sides were unanimous about enhancing the role of the legislative bodies in bolstering the substantive, effective and comprehensive connectivity between the two economies. This would be in line with the comprehensive partnership, encouraging enterprises from both nations to engage in trade promotion programmes and opening their markets to each other's goods on a reciprocal basis, with the aim of raising two-way trade turnover to US$200 million soon.

They also stressed the necessity for the two countries to step up trade and promotion activities, strengthen cooperation in diversifying material supply chains, particularly in areas of their respective strengths, and push for the signing of a new investment promotion and protection agreement.

Additionally, they agreed on further strengthening citizen protection efforts, ensuring that their expatriates feel secure while living, studying and working in each nation, joining hands to enhance cooperation in cultural and sport exchanges to boost mutual understanding and friendship and supporting the training of Vietnamese athletes in Mongolia in areas where the country excels. Furthermore, they agreed to promote tourism potential and strength, share tourism policies and tourism management and development experience, and encourage local cooperation. — VNS