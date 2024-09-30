Việt Nam, Mongolia tighten bilateral ties, highlighting defence and security cooperation as key pillars

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam and Mongolia must advance specific measures to implement the agreements made by their top leaders, with defence and security cooperation as key pillars, helping to elevate their bilateral relations to a new level.

This message was conveyed when Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm held talks with Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh on Monday. The meeting took place during his State visit to Mongolia from September 30 to October 1.

During the talks, Mongolian President Khurelsukh warmly welcomed Party General Secretary and President Tô Lâm and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation. He stated that the historic visit contributed significantly to enhancing Việt Nam-Mongolia relations, and reaffirmed that Mongolia considered Việt Nam one of its most important partners in the region.

He also expressed gratitude to the Vietnamese Government and people for providing US$500,000 in aid for recent disaster recovery efforts. He highlighted that the Intergovernmental Commission would meet in November 2024 in Hà Nội to discuss implementing the Việt Nam-Mongolia Joint Declaration on establishing a comprehensive partnership.

For his part, General Secretary and President Tô Lâm wished the Mongolian government and people success in implementing their ‘New Recovery Policy’ and strategic goals outlined in the ‘Vision 2050’ policy, which aim to elevate Mongolia's international standing.

Both leaders expressed their satisfaction with the development of the traditional friendship between the two countries in recent years. They engaged in deep discussions and reached a significant consensus on major directions and specific measures to carry out high-level agreements.

The two sides agreed to enhance exchanges and contacts through diverse and flexible forms, strengthen the implementation of existing cooperation mechanisms and dialogues and further promote diplomatic, defence, security and judicial cooperation. They will also intensify collaboration in combating transnational crime and participate in United Nations peacekeeping activities, while continuing to support the development of cavalry, a symbol of their bilateral relations.

Both parties also agreed to promote practical and effective economic cooperation tailored to each side’s needs, while maintaining bilateral economic cooperation mechanisms, including the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Trade, Scientific and Technical Cooperation.

The two leaders agreed to strengthen trade promotion measures and enhance business connections between the two countries, thereby contributing to the increase in bilateral trade between Việt Nam and Mongolia.

They also committed to supporting information sharing mechanisms and policies that promote exports and imports, ensuring easier access to each other's markets, particularly for key products of both nations. They agreed to support policies that encourage businesses from both sides to invest in areas of strength, as well as in economic and industrial zones.

The high-ranking leaders also pledged to enhance cooperation in research and development of advanced science and technology, digital technology, innovation, artificial intelligence, information and communications, climate change response, mineral extraction and livestock farming.

They said they would work together to find solutions to challenges in logistics and transportation, while exchanging expertise to effectively implement cooperation agreements in road, rail, sea and air transportation.

Both sides agreed to further develop mechanisms for the exchange of experts, lecturers and students between the two countries. They also committed to sharing experiences and policies in education, applying digital technology in education and organising cultural and historical exchange programmes to promote mutual understanding.

Additionally, the two countries will work closely to promote their tourism potential and ensure that their citizens can live, study and work safely and securely in each other's countries.

During their talks, the leaders also exchanged views on regional and global issues. They reaffirmed the importance of maintaining peace, security, safety and freedom of navigation and overflight in the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea).

Both sides emphasised the need to uphold a peaceful and stable environment, respect international law and resolve maritime disputes through peaceful means, ensuring the legitimate rights and interests of nations in accordance with international law, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS 1982).

At the conclusion of the talks, Vietnamese top leader Tô Lâm and Mongolian President Khurelsukh issued a Việt Nam-Mongolia Joint Declaration on the establishment of a comprehensive partnership, providing a framework for deepening and expanding cooperation in all areas with greater trust, substance and effectiveness.

On this occasion, the two leaders also witnessed the signing of seven cooperation agreements between ministries, sectors and localities from both countries.

General Secretary and President Tô Lâm took this occasion to extend a warm invitation to Mongolian President Khurelsukh to visit Việt Nam, which the latter graciously accepted. — VNS